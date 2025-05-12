List of all 20 GTA 5 Online Imani Tech vehicles and cars

The GTA 5 Online Imani Tech vehicles list is still very important to know if one wants to fully enjoy the popular multiplayer title in 2025. The Imani-Tech upgrades allow gamers to install defensive equipment on certain rides, making them the best for getaway purposes. It is considered an essential feature, especially for those who run Agency businesses in Los Santos.

This article will look at all 20 GTA 5 Online Imani Tech vehicles and cars that players should know about, including those who play the Enhanced Edition on PC. While most of these automobiles are already popular among the Grand Theft Auto community, some are fairly new additions.

The complete GTA 5 Online Imani Tech vehicles and cars list for online multiplayer (2025)

As of May 2025, the Imani Tech upgrades are available for players on PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC (both Legacy and Enhanced). These can be installed via the Agency Vehicle Workshop, with options like Missile Lock-On Jammer and extra Armor Plating.

Here is a complete list of all 20 GTA Online Imani Tech Vehicles and cars that gamers should know about:

1) Bollokan Envisage

One of the GTA Online Imani Tech cars: Envisage (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price : $2,472,000

: $2,472,000 Top Speed: 122.00 mph

Bollokan Envisage, likely based on Hyundai N Vision 74, falls into the sports vehicle category in the game. It can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport.

2) Enus Paragon S

A picture of Paragon S (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price : $2,010,000

: $2,010,000 Top Speed: 127.50 mph

Being the latest in the Enus Paragon lineup of in-game cars, the Enus Paragon S highly resembles the real-life Bentley Mulliner Batur. It is purchasable from Legendary Motorsport.

3) Canis Terminus

A picture of one of the GTA 5 Online Imani Tech vehicles: Terminus (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price : $1,877,500

: $1,877,500 Top Speed: 119.00 mph

Unlike Canis Terminal Patrol, the standard Terminus is an off-road vehicle seemingly inspired by the real-life 4th-generation Jeep Wrangler Rubicon. Players can acquire it from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

4) Gallivanter Baller ST-D

One of the GTA 5 Online Imani Tech cars: Baller ST-D (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price : $1,715,000

: $1,715,000 Top Speed: 118.25 mph

The Gallivanter Baller ST-D looks like a 5th-generation Range Rover. It is part of the game’s SUV category vehicles and can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport.

5) Vapid Aleutian

A picture of one of the GTA 5 Online Imani Tech vehicles: Aleutian (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price : $1,835,000

: $1,835,000 Top Speed: 113.25 mph (182.26 km/h)

The Vapid Aleutian is also an SUV, seemingly inspired by the real-life 4th-generation Ford Expedition. Gamers can also get it from Legendary Motorsport.

6) Grotti Turismo Omaggio

One of the GTA 5 Online Imani Tech cars: Turismo Omaggio (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price : $2,845,000

: $2,845,000 Top Speed: 122.50 mph

The Grotti Turismo Omaggio is a supercar that looks like a Ferrari F8 Tributo, making it one of the best-looking Imani Tech vehicles. It is purchasable from Legendary Motorsport.

7) Penaud La Coureuse

La Coureuse is one of the GTA 5 Online Imani Tech vehicles (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price : $1,990,000

: $1,990,000 HSW Top Speed : 142.50 mph

: 142.50 mph Top Speed: 114.50 mph

The Penaud La Coureuse is an electric sports car, the design of which looks to be inspired by the 2022 Renault R5 Turbo 3E. Gamers can buy it from Legendary Motorsport.

8) Bravado Buffalo EVX

One of the GTA 5 Online Imani Tech cars (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price : $2,140,000

: $2,140,000 HSW Top Speed : 144.75 mph

: 144.75 mph Top Speed: 119.00 mph

The Bravado Buffalo EVX is a muscle car based on the real-life Dodge Charger Daytona SRT. It can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport.

9) Maibatsu MonstroCiti

MonstroCiti is one of the GTA 5 Online Imani Tech vehicles (Image via Rockstar Games

Price : $1,485,000

: $1,485,000 HSW Top Speed : 135.75 mph

: 135.75 mph Top Speed: 109.75 mph

The Maibatsu MonstroCiti is an off-road vehicle that looks like an SUV, like the real-life 1997-99 Mitsubishi Pajero Evolution. Gamers can acquire it from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

10) Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT

A picture of one of the GTA 5 Online Imani Tech vehicles: Itali GTO Stinger TT (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price : $2,380,000

: $2,380,000 HSW Top Speed : 168.50 mph

: 168.50 mph Top Speed: 132.00 mph

Apart from being one of the fastest HSW cars in GTA Online, the Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT resembles the real-life Ferrari Roma. Players can get it from Legendary Motorsport.

11) Ocelot Virtue

Virtue is one of the GTA 5 Online Imani Tech cars (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price : $2,980,000

: $2,980,000 Top Speed: 119.50 mph

The Ocelot Virtue is an electric supercar seemingly inspired by the real-life Lotus Evija. Gamers can either buy it from Legendary Motorsport or get it for free by completing all Last Dose missions as a leader.

12) Annis 300R

A picture of one of the GTA 5 Online Imani Tech vehicles: 300R (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price : $2,075,000

: $2,075,000 Top Speed: 120.00 mph

The Annis 300R is an armored sports car that resembles the 2023 Nissan Z (RZ34). Gamers can obtain it from Legendary Motorsport.

13) Obey Omnis E-GT

One of the GTA 5 Online Imani Tech cars: Omnis E-GT (Image via Rockstar Games, GTAWiki)

Price : $1,795,000

: $1,795,000 Top Speed: 111.50 mph

Audi fans can love the Obey Omnis E-GT as it looks like an Audi e-Tron GT. It is also purchasable from Legendary Motorsport.

14) Bravado Greenwood

Another one of the GTA 5 Online Imani Tech vehicles: Greenwood (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price : $1,465,000

: $1,465,000 Top Speed: 119.50 mph

The Bravado Greenwood is an old-school muscle car seemingly based on the real-life 4th Generation Dodge Monaco. Players can buy it from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

15) Declasse Granger 3600LX

Granger 3600LX is one of the GTA 5 Online Imani Tech vehicles (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price : $2,000,000

: $2,000,000 Top Speed: 97.50 mph

The Declasse Granger 3600LX is a big SUV that resembles the 2015-2020 Chevrolet Suburban models. It is available at Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

16) Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec

A picture of one of the GTA 5 Online Imani Tech cars: Patriot Mil-Spec (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price : $1,710,000

: $1,710,000 Top Speed: 96.00 mph

The Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec is a popular weaponized off-roader that looks like a Hummer H1 SUV. It can be bought from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

17) Bravado Buffalo STX

Buffalo STX is one of the GTA 5 Online Imani Tech vehicles (Image via Rockstar Games, GTAWiki)

Price : $2,150,000

: $2,150,000 Top Speed: 126.00 mph

The Bravado Buffalo STX is also a muscle car in the game, but this one seems to be based on the real-life 2015 Dodge Charger. Gamers can buy it from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

18) Enus Deity

One of the GTA 5 Online Imani Tech vehicles: Deity (Image via Rockstar Games, GTAWiki)

Price : $1,845,000

: $1,845,000 Top Speed: 115.00 mph

The Enus Diety is a sedan that Rockstar added in 2021 and seemingly took inspiration from the Bentley Flying Spur. It is available at Legendary Motorsport.

19) Dewbauchee Champion

One of the GTA Online Imani Tech vehicles in 2025: Champion (Image via Rockstar Games, GTAWiki)

Price : $3,750,000

: $3,750,000 Top Speed: 125.00 mph

The Dewbauchee Champion is a two-seater supercar seemingly based on the real-life Aston Martin Victor. It is purchasable from Legendary Motorsport.

20) Enus Jubilee

One of the GTA 5 Online Imani Tech vehicles: Jubilee (Image via Rockstar Games, GTAWiki)

Price : $1,650,000

: $1,650,000 Top Speed: 116.25 mph

Lastly, there’s the Enus Jubilee, an SUV that resembles a Rolls-Royce Cullinan. Gamers can get it from Legendary Motorsport.

