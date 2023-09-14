5 reasons to own Enus Deity in GTA Online in 2023

As part of Grand Theft Auto 5's 10th anniversary celebrations in GTA Online, Rockstar Games has added the Enus Deity to the Diamond Casino Podium this week. This vehicle debuted back in December 2021 with The Contract update and is based on the Bentley Flying Spur. Several cars have been added to the game since the Deity's introduction, but it still remains a pretty solid choice.

Even if players fail to win that car from the podium this week, many reasons justify getting the ride for its full price from Legendary Motorsport. So, let's take a look at why you should own the Enus Deity in GTA Online in 2023.

Imani Tech upgrades and 4 other reasons to own Enus Deity in GTA Online in 2023

1) Solid build

Along with a clean look, the Enus Deity boasts a pretty solid build that ensures everyone in this car is protected. Its bullet-resistant windows are a great asset in this regard, especially during missions, as NPCs' aiming skills in GTA Online are a little too immaculate.

Players can also upgrade this car's armor at Los Santos Customs to increase its resistance further. This allows the ride to survive multiple explosives before blowing up.

2) Imani Tech upgrades

Standard modifications can reinforce the Enus Deity, but installing Imani Tech upgrades can enhance this ride significantly. These modifications are exclusive to the Celebrity Solution Agency's vehicle workshop and only applicable to a handful of vehicles.

The most popular Imani Tech upgrades are Missile Lock-On Jammer and Armor Plating. The former prevents a car from being targeted by guided missiles, while the latter enhances explosive resistance. These enhancements also include a Remote-Control unit that allows a vehicle to be maneuvered even when unoccupied.

These upgrades can only be installed at an Agency's vehicle workshop. Luckily, all Agencies and their optional attachments are available at a 50% discount through September 20, 2023, as part of the current GTA Online weekly update.

3) Offensive measures

While the Enus Deity's defensive measures are plenty, it can be fitted with some really handy offensive capabilities as well. Firstly, players can install Slick proximity mines in the car for $135,000. These can be quite useful for dealing with pursuers, as they make the affected vehicle lose control momentarily.

Additionally, the Enus Deity can also be fitted with dual Machine Guns for $297,000. Paired with its bulletproof windows, these quick-firing guns turn the car into a fortress and will be extremely helpful in a variety of situations.

4) Lots of customization options

Players can customize the Enus Deity in more than 20 categories at any vehicular workshop. Along with Imani Tech and standard armor upgrades, one can modify its body trim, bumpers, exhausts, hood, roof, and more. Each of these categories consists of multiple options, allowing players to mold this car to their own style.

This title offers 12 liveries available for it as well, which enhance its already impressive looks. The cost of completely customizing the Enus Deity is around $1,385,445. Such an amount can easily be generated using GTA Online money glitches.

5) Value for money

Enus Deity's page on Legendary Motorsport (Image via YouTube/Digital Car Addict)

Making money in GTA Online can sometimes be a challenge. Therefore, it is vital that players spend it thoughtfully. The Enus Deity costs $1,845,000 on Legendary Motorsport, which is pretty expensive. However, its utility justifies this investment.

This title has several cars that cost much more but cannot compete with the Deity on various fronts. Moreover, players can unlock its Trade Price of $1,383,750 by completing 10 Security Contracts from the Agency.

In a nutshell, the Enus Deity is a complete value-for-money purchase. If Rockstar decides to add it to Grand Theft Auto 6, it will be a great asset in that game too.

