GTA 5 cheats PS5 (All PlayStation 5 cheat codes)

Since the release of Grand Theft Auto 5 on PS5, players often search for GTA 5 cheats PS5 list, and for good reason. These codes can enhance their gameplay by spawning vehicles, weapons, and even removing wanted levels. Rockstar Games released GTA 5’s expanded and enhanced edition for the PS5 in March 2022, adding exclusive content like HSW upgrades and more. With it, they also added one of the most interesting features in Grand Theft Auto games – the cheat codes.

The GTA 5 PS5 cheats not only allow players to escape from a difficult in-game situation but also recover their health and armor in an instant. The developers have maintained the same level of fun as other versions by giving gamers the freedom to change gravity in Los Santos. Thus, while the expanded and enhanced edition is essentially the same game, it does offer multiple useful cheat codes for the GTA 5 PS5 version.

This article provides the complete GTA 5 cheats PS5 list that works in 2024 and should continue to work as long as the game exists. Do note that these can only be used in story mode.

GTA 5 cheats PS5: All cheat codes for PS5 version

The cheat code list mentioned below shows the effect and the exact sequence of buttons one must press on the PS 5's DualSense controller to achieve it:

1) GTA 5 cheats PS5: For enhancing combat/weapons

Flaming Ammo (Bullets) – L1 | R1 | Square | R1 | Left | R2 | R1 | Left | Square | Right | L1 | L1

L1 | R1 | Square | R1 | Left | R2 | R1 | Left | Square | Right | L1 | L1 Explosive Ammo (Bullets) – Right | Square | X | Left | R1 | R2 | Left | Right | Right | L1 | L1 | L1

Right | Square | X | Left | R1 | R2 | Left | Right | Right | L1 | L1 | L1 Weapons (Instant) – Triangle | R2 | Left | L1 | X| Right | Triangle | Down | Square | L1 | L1 | L1

Triangle | R2 | Left | L1 | X| Right | Triangle | Down | Square | L1 | L1 | L1 Full Armor & Health – O | L1 | Triangle | R2 | X | Square | O | Right | Square | L1 | L1 | L1

O | L1 | Triangle | R2 | X | Square | O | Right | Square | L1 | L1 | L1 Invincible Cheat Code – Right | X | Right | Left | Right | R1 | Right | Left | X

Right | X | Right | Left | Right | R1 | Right | Left | X Combustible

Explosive (Fiery) Melee Attacks – Right | Left | X | Triangle | R1 | O | O | O | L2

Right | Left | X | Triangle | R1 | O | O | O | L2 Instant Parachute – Left | Right | L1 | L2 | R1 | R2 | R2| Left | Left | Right | L1

2) GTA 5 cheats PS5: Get instant cars and vehicles

Helicopter (Buzzard Attack) – O | O | L1 | O | O | O | L1 | L2 | R1 | Triangle | O | Triangle

O | O | L1 | O | O | O | L1 | L2 | R1 | Triangle | O | Triangle Truck (Trashmaster) – O | R1 | O | R1 | Left | Left | R1 | L1 | O | Right

O | R1 | O | R1 | Left | Left | R1 | L1 | O | Right Motorcycle (PCJ-600) – R1 | Right | Left | Right | R2 | Left | Right | Square | Right | L2 | L1 | L1

R1 | Right | Left | Right | R2 | Left | Right | Square | Right | L2 | L1 | L1 Car (Stretch Limousine) – R2 | Right | L2 | Left | Left | R1 | L1 | O | Right

R2 | Right | L2 | Left | Left | R1 | L1 | O | Right Sports Car (Comet) – R1 | O | R2 | Right | L1 | L2 | X | X | Square | R1

R1 | O | R2 | Right | L1 | L2 | X | X | Square | R1 Aircraft (Mallard) – O | Right | L1 | L2 | Left | R1 | L1 | L1 | Left | Left | X | Triangle

O | Right | L1 | L2 | Left | R1 | L1 | L1 | Left | Left | X | Triangle Dirtbike (Sanchez) – O | X | L1 | O | O | L1 | O | R1 | R2 | L2 | L1 | L1

O | X | L1 | O | O | L1 | O | R1 | R2 | L2 | L1 | L1 Golf Cart (Caddy) – O | L1 | Left | R1 | L2 | X | R1 | L1 | O | X

O | L1 | Left | R1 | L2 | X | R1 | L1 | O | X Airplane (Duster) – Right | Left | R1 | R1 | R1 | Left | Triangle | Triangle | X | O | L1 | L1

Right | Left | R1 | R1 | R1 | Left | Triangle | Triangle | X | O | L1 | L1 Luxury Vehicle (Rapid GT) – R2 | L1 | O | Right | L1 | R1 | Right | Left | O | R2

3) GTA 5 cheats PS5: For tweaking gameplay

Reduce Wanted Level – R1 | R1 | O | R2 | Right | Left | Right | Left | Right | Left

R1 | R1 | O | R2 | Right | Left | Right | Left | Right | Left Increase Wanted Level – R1 | R1 | O | R2 | Left | Right | Left | Right | Left | Right

R1 | R1 | O | R2 | Left | Right | Left | Right | Left | Right Drunk Effect – Triangle | Right | Right | Left | Right | Square | O | Left

Triangle | Right | Right | Left | Right | Square | O | Left Run Faster – Triangle | Left | Right | Right | L2 | L1 | Square

Triangle | Left | Right | Right | L2 | L1 | Square Weather Changing Effect – R2 | X | L1 | L1 | L2 | L2 | L2 | Square

R2 | X | L1 | L1 | L2 | L2 | L2 | Square Slide Car Effect – Triangle | R1 | R1 | Left | R1 | L1 | R2 | L1

Triangle | R1 | R1 | Left | R1 | L1 | R2 | L1 Slow Motion Effect (up to 3x) – Triangle | Left | Right | Right | Square | R2 | R1

Triangle | Left | Right | Right | Square | R2 | R1 Instant Special Ability (Recharge) – X | X | Square | R1 | L1 | X | Right | Left | X

X | X | Square | R1 | L1 | X | Right | Left | X Low Gravity Effect – Right | Right | L1 | R1 | L1 | Right | Left | L1 | Left | L1 | Left

Right | Right | L1 | R1 | L1 | Right | Left | L1 | Left | L1 | Left Jump Super High – Left | Left | Triangle | Triangle | Right | Right | Left | Right | Square | R1 | R2

Left | Left | Triangle | Triangle | Right | Right | Left | Right | Square | R1 | R2 Falls to Ground from Sky – L1, L2, R1, R2, Left | Right | Left | Right | L1 | L2 | R1 | R2 | Left | Right | Left | Right

Players should note that all of the aforementioned codes in the GTA 5 cheats PS5 list should be used for a limited time only as it may affect the save file or the overall experience.

