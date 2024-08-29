5 reasons to own Declasse Draugur in GTA Online

The Declasse Draugur is one of the many GTA Online vehicles that players can collect or use in their daily hustle. It debuted in Los Santos in 2022 as part of The Criminal Enterprises DLC update. Despite being two years old by now, the four-seater off-roader is quite popular among fans, especially those who have tried it at least once in their playthrough.

However, it’s now 2024, and gamers could wonder why they should pick this automobile now when there are other off-road options available to try, especially after the newest Bottom Dollar Bounties DLC. That said, this article shares five reasons why one should get the Declasse Draugur in GTA Online.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s own views on the vehicle based on their analysis.

Declasse Draugur in GTA Online: 5 reasons why to get it in 2024

1) Declasse Draugur: Chevrolet’s best off-roader

Trending

The Declasse Draugur is one of those cars in GTA Online that Chevrolet enthusiasts can really enjoy possessing. As per the in-game design, it seems to be heavily based on the real-life Chevrolet Off-Road Concept.

Chevrolet made the Off-Road Concept to seemingly show the company’s popular off-road performance based on its trucks and performance components. Rockstar Games understood it very well and replicated the same in the game, making it one of the best Chevrolet-based vehicles even in 2024.

2) Declasse Draugur: Open yet elegant design

A picture of Draugur in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via hottbunnz/Reddit)

Although the vehicle is based mostly on the Chevrolet truck, Rockstar incorporated several visual characteristics to make its design more elegant yet open. The front end of the off-roader possesses a painted bumper with black surroundings, two small hooks, and a narrow intake. The LED-like headlights really give it a charming look from the front.

At the rear, gamers can find a bulky tailgate with the DECLASSE lettering on it. Again, the L-shaped tail lights give it a modern, stylish look despite being an off-road vehicle. All these factors make it one of the best-looking off-road cars in the game.

3) Declasse Draugur: A beast under the hood

In GTA Online, it’s not always about a car’s outer appearance but also what’s under its hood. The civilian full-size vehicle is powered by a V8 engine with a six-speed gearbox in an F4 layout. Interestingly, it has a high-revving sound quite similar to that of the Vigilante or the Trophy Truck.

This gives the vehicle enough power to roam through all uneven or off-road terrain with ease.

4) Declasse Draugur: Incredible lap timings

A picture of the Declasse off-roader in Los Santos (Image via Nxaadarsh/Reddit)

As per the testing done by popular YouTuber Broughy1322, the automobile can complete a lap in just 1:03.262. This makes it the quickest off-road vehicle in GTA Online. It also possesses a maximum speed of 112.00 mph (180.25 km/h), giving it a spot in the top 15 off-roaders in terms of top speed.

This really puts the Draugur in GTA Online into a league of its own. Its high torque and high ground clearance make it one of the best handling off-roaders in the entire game, even in 2024. For outdoorsy players, this is a must-have, especially considering the enjoyable driving experience it offers.

5) Declasse Draugur: Not too much on the pocket

The Draugur is one of the most decently prized off-road cars in Los Santos. It is currently purchasable from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos in-game website for a price of $1,870,000-$1,402,500. Here’s how it ranks among some of the other popular off-roaders in 2024:

BF Ramp Buggy: $3,192,000-$2,400,000 Maxwell Vagrant: $2,214,000-$1,660,500 Canis Terminus: $1,877,500 Vapid Ratel: $1,873,000 Declasse Draugur: $1,870,000-$1,402,500

While it may not as cheap as one may want it to be, it still comes at a great price for the pleasant driving experience it offers on uneven terrain.

While picking up a vehicle is mostly based on one’s personal preference, the Draugur is worth checking out in 2024. Players can sometimes claim it for free as part of any ongoing GTA Online weekly update.

Also Check: Rockstar Games reportedly tweaked Assault on ATT-16

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback