7 best vehicles in GTA 5 Online for getaway purposes (2025)

GTA 5 Online's general gameplay can often produce situations that require a quick getaway. This can happen in missions, during PvP, or while messing around with NPCs across Los Santos and Blaine County. Luckily, Rockstar Games has added a plethora of vehicles over the years that can help with this purpose. Obtaining them can mean a dent in your Maze Bank account, but the investment is worth it in the long run.

Ad

For those interested, here is a list of seven best vehicles in GTA 5 Online for getaway purposes in 2025.

Note - This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.

Bravado Buffalo STX and other best vehicles in GTA 5 Online for getaway purposes (2025)

1) HVY Nightshark

HVY Nightshark (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price: $1,245,000 on Warstock Cache and Carry

Ad

Trending

The HVY Nightshark is an armored SUV with off-road capabilities, likely based on the T-98 Kombat. It has great explosive resistance and can be equipped with window plates to provide further protection to the occupants. Though not really fast, the other factors can provide safety from any incoming attacks.

2) Armored Karin Kuruma

Armored Karin Kuruma (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price: $698,250 ($525,000 Trade Price) on Southern San Andreas Super Autos

Ad

The Armored Karin Kuruma sports car does not have explosive resistance, but its windows are almost entirely bulletproof, so anyone inside enjoys great safety from incoming bullets from all directions. Its top speed is also decent, which can aid in a quick getaway.

3) Maibatsu MonstroCiti

Maibatsu MonstroCiti (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price: $1,485,000 on Southern San Andreas Super Autos

Ad

Maibatsu MonstroCiti is another SUV, and it is one of the very best GTA 5 Online vehicles for getaway purposes. Firstly, it has bullet-resistant windows (up to a good extent). Secondly, it can withstand two Homing Missile hits and be fitted with a Missile Lock-On Jammer. Thirdly, MonstroCiti can be equipped with HSW upgrades in GTA 5 Enhanced PC, as well as the title's PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions to significantly boost its top speed.

Ad

4) Bravado Buffalo STX

Bravado Buffalo STX (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price: $2,150,000 ($1,612,500 Trade Price) on Southern San Andreas Super Autos

Ad

The Bravado Buffalo STX, a GTA 5 Online Muscle Car, offers a lot more than just sleek looks. Bullet resistant windows and compatibility with the Missile Lock-On Jammer as well as Armor Plating provide defensive viability, and the option to be fitted with a machine guns provides an offensive edge. Finally, the car's impressive top speed ensures a quick getaway.

5) Pegassi Weaponized Ignus

Pegassi Weaponized Ignus (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price: $4,500,000 on Warstock Cache and Carry

Ad

The Pegassi Weaponized Ignus is only available in GTA 5 Enhanced PC and its PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions. Its is an ultra-modern super car with a great top speed (that gets even better with HSW upgrades), bullet-resistant windows, and compatibility with the Missle Lock-On Jammer. Not to forget, the Weaponized Ignus can deal with problems using its mounted minigun.

6) Pegassi Toreador

Pegassi Toreador (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price: $4,250,000 on Warstock Cache and Carry

Ad

The seemingly Lamborghini Marzal-inspired Pegassi Toreador is pretty unique. It lacks a rear window, which makes it bulletproof from that end, and can fire Homing Missiles. The car is really fast on roads, and can also be maneuvered underwater, which is really helpful in losing pursuers.

7) Pegassi Oppressor MK II

Pegassi Oppressor MK II (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price: $8,000,000 ($6,000,000 Trade Price) on Warstock Cache and Carry

Ad

The Pegassi Oppressor MK II is a flying, hovering, weaponized futuristic bike. These abilities make it one of the best GTA 5 Online vehicles for getaway purposes, as you can just fly away when the job's done. It is highly controversial due to its incompatibility with classic GTA themes, but since it is in the game, better make good use.

Check out more related content:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suyash Sahay Suyash is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Rockstar Games' GTA franchise. Suyash uses in-depth research and knowledge of his immense experience with the game series to ensure readers have access to the most reliable information. His insightful content pieces have raked in more than 5 million views in just a little over a year's time.



Suyash holds a B.Tech degree and ventured into the world of gaming at a young age through the Prince of Persia Sands of Time trilogy. However, upon encountering GTA Vice City’s 1980s aesthetic, music, and vintage cars, he became enamored with the game, leading him to explore the rest of the franchise.



Suyash prefers solo titles to multiplayer, especially ones with a well-crafted story and character arcs. He admires journalist Jason Schreier for the respect he commands in the industry and the reliability of his news pieces. To ensure the accuracy of his own pieces, he checks multiple reputable sources and insiders.



If he were to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Naughty Dog’s Uncharted series. When he’s not roaming the streets of Los Santos in GTA V, you can find him playing football, watching movies, or working out. Know More