10 best-sounding cars in GTA Online in 2025

While driving in GTA Online, the sound of your car is important. Whether you use headphones or speakers for audio, exhaust notes are one of the things you constantly hear while inside a vehicle. A good-sounding car makes the cruising experience better. Therefore, you should try some of the cars on the list to enhance your driving experience.
Below, we've listed 10 of the best-sounding cars in GTA Online that you should try in 2025.
10 GTA Online cars with the best engine sounds in 2025
1) Declasse Mamba
The Declasse Mamba has one of the most soothing exhaust notes in GTA Online. It is a compact car that comes with an exhaust on each side. The high-revving engine makes satisfying noise, and each gear shift can be heard.
2) Grotti LSCM Cheetah Classic
The LSCM Cheetah Classic is a new DLC vehicle in GTA Online, and it comes with a great exhaust note. The V12 engine produces a high-pitch note similar to real-life sports cars. The vehicle's performance is also top-notch and can be used for street races.
3) Übermacht Sentinel GTS
Übermacht cars are known for their engine sounds, and the Sentinel GTS is also one of the best-sounding cars to cruise around. The four-seater sports car also has a high top speed. You should take it to the highway to enjoy both the exhaust note and speed.
4) Dewbauchee Rapid GT X
The Rapid GT X is a GTA Online Money Fronts DLC car that has a unique exhaust note. While it is high-revving, the sound is not very loud. Driving this car at top speeds provides the best experience. Its controls are also very punchy.
5) Invetero Coquette D5
If you are looking for a high-revving car wth a loud exhaust note, the Coquette D5 is the best choice. On the freeway, it can reach a top speed of 130.75 mph (210.42 km/h), and you should drive it through tunnels at this speed.
6) Bravado Banshee GTS
Banshee series cars are always known for their unique engine sounds, and the Banshee GTS continues this legacy. It is currently the fastest land vehicle in GTA Online with HSW upgrades. You should try aimlessly cruising around the map in the vehicle.
7) Canis Terminus
If you are an off-road fan and want the best-sounding cars for your expedition, you should drive the Canis Terminus. The Jeep Wrangler-inspired SUV emits sparks from the exhaust, and its sound can be very soothing. The noise coming from the vehicle sounds better when you drive it on the dirt with off-road tires.
8) Bravado Police Gauntlet Interceptor
If you frequently play the Dispatch Work missions in GTA Online, we suggest you drive the Police Gauntlet Interceptor. However, don’t forget to turn off the police sirens to listen to its uniquely calming exhaust note. The V8 engine sounds best while cruising on the highway.
9) Pegassi Torero XO
Despite being a relatively old car, the Torero XO still sounds good, and you should drive it in GTA Online. It has a high-pitched exhaust note that perfectly matches its supercar vibe. The powerful V12 engine and AWD layout make the car worth driving.
10) Grotti Turismo Omaggio
The Turismo Omaggio is another GTA Online car with a loud exhaust note. The sporty sound will compel you to drive the car at high speeds. However, you should avoid damaging the vehicle too much, as it will impact the engine and sound.
