3 reasons why Mansions could be last GTA 5 Online DLC

Rockstar Games potentially teased a new GTA 5 Online DLC featuring mansions. The recently released Money Fronts update included some game files that indicated buying new properties in the future. Once these details were discovered by data miners, it went viral within the community. While fans are happy about the feature, some opine that the Mansions update in December 2025 could be the last GTA 5 Online DLC.

Ad

This article discusses three reasons adding mansions could be the last major update in the multiplayer game.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions.

3 possible reasons why Rockstar may make the Masnions update the last GTA 5 Online DLC

1) GTA 6 release date is approaching

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The first and main reason why Mansions could be the last GTA 5 Online DLC is the release of GTA 6. Rockstar Games releases new major updates in the current multiplayer game every six months. After December 2025, the upcoming game’s release date comes after five months, on May 26, 2026.

It goes without saying that the studio will primarily focus on the new game after its public release. So, the next GTA 5 Online DLC featuring mansions could be the final major update.

Ad

After that, we may get smaller weekly updates similar to Red Dead Online. However, nothing can be said for sure until Rockstar Games announces it officially.

Also read: 10 things Rockstar doesn't tell about GTA Online Money Fronts

2) Mansions DLC seems like a sizable update

Expand Tweet

Ad

Even though we have yet to get official details about the Mansions DLC in GTA Online, the community anticipates it as a big update. After the Cayo Perico Heist DLC in December 2020, Rockstar Games gradually decreased the content of the subsequent updates. GTA Online Money Fronts is also a small DLC compared to Cayo Perico and many previous DLCs.

It is worth noting that the studio usually makes the winter updates bigger than their summer counterparts. Therefore, we can expect the upcoming GTA 5 Online DLC to be bigger and have major elements such as purchasable mansions, latest vehicles, and Michael De Santa’s return.

Ad

Releasing a sizable update before the release of Grand Theft Auto 6 will surely be a great ending to the decade-old multiplayer game and a tribute to the loyal player base.

Also read: Data miner reacts to the new GTA Online leak

3) The player base will make a huge shift next year

Expand Tweet

Ad

There is no doubt that the Grand Theft Auto player base will switch to GTA 6 as soon as it releases on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. While there will still be GTA 5 Online players on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, the new game will have the majority of players.

In that case, expecting Rockstar Games to continue releasing major GTA 5 Online DLCs is a pipe dream. If the developer makes the Mansions update bigger, it will not only sustain the current player base but also attract new fans to the series.

Ad

Buying mansions is one of the things many fans have requested for a long time. The recent GTA 5 Online DLCs fulfilled various long-standing requests from the community; the December 2025 update is also expected to bring some more surprises.

It does not make sense for Rockstar Games to add highly demanded things after players leave the game. Therefore, the next GTA 5 Online DLC is the developer’s last chance to please fans before GTA 6 grabs all attention.

Ad

Also check out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mridul Dutta Mridul completed his post-graduation in Mass Communication, Journalism, and Media Studies. His career as a journalist began at Sportskeeda, and he has been associated with the Esports & Gaming division for over 1.5 years. He has produced 1600+ articles on Grand Theft Auto, his favorite gaming franchise of all time.



Mridul writes detailed and well-researched articles, relying solely on official sources and reputable insiders for credible information. His immense love for the GTA series shines through in his work, which resonates with readers, with five of his articles having crossed the 100,000 reads mark each. Overall, his reads count stands at close to 8 million.



GTA: Vice City served as Mridul's introduction to Rockstar Games, and he has dedicatedly made his way through the publisher's catalog since then. If given a chance, he would love to drop into the world of Bully and relive his school days. However, he would like to recommend Grand Theft Auto 4 to beginners due to the depth of its narrative and in-game mechanics. Know More