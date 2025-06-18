3 reasons why Mansions could be last GTA 5 Online DLC

Rockstar Games potentially teased a new GTA 5 Online DLC featuring mansions. The recently released Money Fronts update included some game files that indicated buying new properties in the future. Once these details were discovered by data miners, it went viral within the community. While fans are happy about the feature, some opine that the Mansions update in December 2025 could be the last GTA 5 Online DLC.
This article discusses three reasons adding mansions could be the last major update in the multiplayer game.
Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions.
3 possible reasons why Rockstar may make the Masnions update the last GTA 5 Online DLC
1) GTA 6 release date is approaching
The first and main reason why Mansions could be the last GTA 5 Online DLC is the release of GTA 6. Rockstar Games releases new major updates in the current multiplayer game every six months. After December 2025, the upcoming game’s release date comes after five months, on May 26, 2026.
It goes without saying that the studio will primarily focus on the new game after its public release. So, the next GTA 5 Online DLC featuring mansions could be the final major update.
After that, we may get smaller weekly updates similar to Red Dead Online. However, nothing can be said for sure until Rockstar Games announces it officially.
2) Mansions DLC seems like a sizable update
Even though we have yet to get official details about the Mansions DLC in GTA Online, the community anticipates it as a big update. After the Cayo Perico Heist DLC in December 2020, Rockstar Games gradually decreased the content of the subsequent updates. GTA Online Money Fronts is also a small DLC compared to Cayo Perico and many previous DLCs.
It is worth noting that the studio usually makes the winter updates bigger than their summer counterparts. Therefore, we can expect the upcoming GTA 5 Online DLC to be bigger and have major elements such as purchasable mansions, latest vehicles, and Michael De Santa’s return.
Releasing a sizable update before the release of Grand Theft Auto 6 will surely be a great ending to the decade-old multiplayer game and a tribute to the loyal player base.
3) The player base will make a huge shift next year
There is no doubt that the Grand Theft Auto player base will switch to GTA 6 as soon as it releases on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. While there will still be GTA 5 Online players on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, the new game will have the majority of players.
In that case, expecting Rockstar Games to continue releasing major GTA 5 Online DLCs is a pipe dream. If the developer makes the Mansions update bigger, it will not only sustain the current player base but also attract new fans to the series.
Buying mansions is one of the things many fans have requested for a long time. The recent GTA 5 Online DLCs fulfilled various long-standing requests from the community; the December 2025 update is also expected to bring some more surprises.
It does not make sense for Rockstar Games to add highly demanded things after players leave the game. Therefore, the next GTA 5 Online DLC is the developer’s last chance to please fans before GTA 6 grabs all attention.
