10 things Rockstar doesn't tell about GTA Online Money Fronts

The GTA Online Money Fronts DLC added a slew of new changes that you can enjoy after downloading the update. The changes are available on all platforms, with a few exclusive to the Expanded and Enhanced versions. While Rockstar Games promoted the major features, there are still many under-the-hood things that you may not know.

We list 10 things from the GTA Online Money Fronts DLC that Rockstar doesn’t tell you about.

Note: Aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions.

10 hidden details from the GTA Online Money Fronts DLC

1) Mansions

Rockstar secretly added some files teasing a Mansions update in GTA Online Money Fronts DLC. This means we may get to buy new properties in the future. The community is anticipating that the Winter 2025 DLC will add purchasable mansions to the multiplayer game.

2) Lock-picking mini-game

The GTA Online Money Fronts DLC missions have a new lock-picking mini-game similar to yoga in GTA 5. It's a new activity where you must adjust the direction of your keyboard-mouse input or controller sticks to unlock certain doors in the game.

3) Agent 14’s reappearance

Agent 14 reappears in the GTA Online Money Fronts DLC after three years. However, he has a small role this time and only appears twice during the cutscene at the LSIA. Rockstar did not give him any dialogue as he appears as a guard for Mr Faber.

4) You can pet dogs

Many fans want to pet dogs in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar now allows you to pet dogs apart from Chop. However, they only appear during specific missions in the latest update and must be tamed first. However, unlike Chop, petting the new dogs does not give you RP.

5) Jester RR Widebody livery removal

The Jester RR Widebody got new customization options (Image via Rockstar Games)

While there are a bunch of new cars in the GTA Online Money Fronts DLC, you should also check out the Jester RR Widebody. Rockstar Games now allows you to remove the default livery that covers its entire body. Drive the car to the LSCM garage to remove the design.

6) MC business payout boost

The MC businesses are gradually becoming better (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Hands On Car Wash will increase the product value of the Counterfeit Cash Factory by around 35%. The same boost also applies to the Weed Farm if you own the Smoke on the Water business after the GTA Online Money Fronts DLC. This money boost will surely make the MC businesses more profitable.

7) Lock-on Jammer on 50 vehicles

More vehicles are now safe from homing missiles (Image via Rockstar Games)

Imani now offers Missile Lock-on Jammer on 50 new vehicles. They include Kuruma, Reever, Hakuchou Drag, Torero XO, Comet, Cognoscenti, and others. The jammer prevents any heat-seeking missiles from auto-aiming at your vehicles. You can equip the feature from the Agency Garage.

8) Trevor’s mom is still alive

Rockstar hints about Trevor’s mom's whereabouts (Image via Rockstar Games)

Trevor’s mom, Mrs. Philips, was mentioned in the GTA Online Money Fronts DLC. In one of the QuickiePharma missions, Rockstar asks you to deliver some supplies for her (indirectly) to the Mount Zonah Medical Center. Many fans previously believed that Trevor hallucinated about meeting Mrs. Philips in GTA 5.

9) New daily collectible

Rockstar added a new freemode mission (Image via Rockstar Games)

Owning the Smoke on the Water shop will now unlock Smoke on the Water products as daily collectibles. You can collect up to ten packets per day. Completing the activity for the first time will unlock the Smoke on the Water Tee. Plus, you also get $7500 from each packet.

10) New vehicles for Taxi Work

Downtown Cab Co. now allows you to use more vehicles (Image via Rockstar Games)

You can now use more new vehicles for the Taxi Work side hustle. This will make the missions faster and more efficient. The newly released Annis Hardy can also be used for this purpose. However, you must apply the Taxi Import livery to unlock the feature.

