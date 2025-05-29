Workplaces expected to face disruptions on GTA 6 release day

Workplaces worldwide are expected to face disruptions due to the GTA 6 release date. There is no doubt that many people are eagerly waiting for May 26, 2026, to get their hands on the game. Rockstar Games will release the next fresh installment in the Grand Theft Auto series after 13 years, and it is certain to create a buzz everywhere.

Many fans are expecting that the frenzy on the GTA 6 release day will be similar to the release of Grand Theft Auto 5.

GTA fans are expected to take leave on the GTA 6 release day

The GTA 6 release date is less than a year away, and the gaming community is presumably preparing for it. The last installment of the series, Grand Theft Auto 5, was released over a decade ago, and it created many unexpected scenes in various workplaces.

Many news outlets reported that Grand Theft Auto series fans took leave to play GTA 5 immediately after its release. Rockstar Games did a midnight launch of the game, and fans were seen queuing up outside various retail stores to buy it.

The upcoming GTA 6 release is expected to create more buzz as Rockstar Games has already shocked the entertainment industry and its fans with trailers, visuals, and gameplay features. Therefore, it is being rumored that Grand Theft Auto fans may again take leave and vacations to play the game.

Take-Two Interactive and Rockstar Games will initially release the highly anticipated game on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. The GTA 6 release date for PC is still unknown, and may take one or two more years to arrive on Windows.

Nonetheless, Grand Theft Auto fans are excited and can be seen booking vacations in advance for the game’s console release. It will be interesting to see when Rockstar reveals the game price and how much it will cost.

