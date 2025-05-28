5 reasons why Rockstar should release GTA 5 on Android before GTA 6

While GTA 6 has already been delayed to 2026, Rockstar Games should consider releasing GTA 5 on Android before it. Despite being over a decade old, the 2013 title is still one of the most played video games. As of now, it is only available on major consoles and PC, so the studio should consider expanding its scope.

This article lists five reasons why releasing GTA 5 on Android should be a priority for Rockstar Games before Grand Theft Auto 6.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions. The listing is not in any order.

5 reasons why releasing GTA 5 on Android before GTA 6 is a good thing

1) It will expand Rockstar’s mobile gaming offerings

Rockstar Games has gradually started to prioritize the mobile gaming market (Image via Rockstar Games)

While there are 18 Grand Theft Auto titles released so far, only six of them are available on mobile devices. However, the mobile gaming market is gradually growing, and Rockstar Games should consider getting a slice of this pie.

Releasing GTA 5 on Android can be a great strategy, as many gamers know about the game and want to play it.

2) High demand among fans

Grand Theft Auto 5 has been one of the highly demanded mobile games for many years. As of now, the only way to play GTA 5 on Android is through Steam Link, PS Remote Play, and Xbox Remote Play. However, these applications just stream the game from the main platforms with an internet connection.

Since gaming fans are already playing GTA 5 on Android through unofficial means, Rockstar Games should consider releasing an official mobile version for a native gaming experience.

3) Incentive for GTA 6 delay

Rockstar Games delayed the GTA 6 release date to 2026. After the first trailer in December 2023, fans have been eagerly waiting to play the game later this year. Since we’ll have to play the same old games now, Rockstar Games should consider releasing GTA 5 on Android as an incentive for players.

While the Grand Theft Auto community has played GTA 5 for over 11 years, the mobile version will surely provide a new experience. Rockstar should also introduce some new mobile-only features to make it a successful launch.

4) Will keep players engaged

Even though GTA 5 is still one of the most played video games, there is no denying that the player base has declined over the years. Rockstar Games has also shrunk the online DLC updates with no changes to the story mode for years. As a result, many began to switch to other games till Grand Theft Auto 6 releases.

In that case, releasing GTA 5 on Android can hold the current players and bring back veteran fans.

5) Rockstar will gain new fans

Mobile gamers will quickly pick up GTA 5 on Android (Image via Rockstar Games)

Releasing GTA 5 on Android will surely gain Rockstar Games new fans. Even though the studio already has a decent fan following on Android through the six games, Grand Theft Auto 5’s popularity is on another level.

The game will sell like hot cakes if Rockstar manages to port it to mobile devices. However, it should be done before the release of Grand Theft Auto 6.

