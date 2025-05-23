5 wackiest GTA San Andreas mods to try

GTA San Andreas mods are one of the many reasons why the 20-year-old game is still popular among fans. San Andreas is a paradise for mod lovers as Rockstar Games allows you to use different kinds of alterations. The modding community for the game is massive, and there are hundreds of available mods for you to enjoy. However, the wacky mods offer a different kind of fun.

This article lists five of the wackiest GTA San Andreas mods that you should try in 2025.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer’s opinions. The mods mentioned here are from the GTAInside website.

5 crazy GTA San Andreas mods that you should try on PC

1) Titan Submarine

Explore the underwater world with this GTA San Andreas mod (Image via Rockstar Games, GTAInside)

You may remember the OceanGate Titan incident of 2023. You can operate the Titan submarine in-game with this GTA San Andreas mod for PC. The developer created a submersible replica that looks very similar to its real-life counterpart.

Carl “CJ” Johnson can explore the deep waters of the State of San Andreas with this mod.

2) B2-spirit V 2.0

The B-2 is one of the most popular stealth planes in the world. While its flight is not available for the public, you can certainly operate it with this GTA San Andreas mod. The modder included a functioning aircraft that you can use to fly across the State of San Andreas.

You can also perform various air stunts owing to its unique shape. The aircraft is highly maneuverable and also flies fast. You can use it to quickly travel from one corner of the map to another.

3) GTA Online Fort_Zancudo_Laboratory

Fort Zancudo has a secret underground lab that Rockstar partially revealed in the past. However, with this GTA San Andreas mod, you can bring it to the 2004 title and roam freely inside it. It is a huge underground area with many rooms.

The modder also added some GTA Online Easter eggs, such as the Pegassi Oppressor Mk II, Up-n-Atomizer, Unholy Hellbringer, and Widowmaker, which you can find inside various rooms. However, these seemed to be decorative props, and you may not be able to acquire them.

4) Desert Eagle 100 Meters

The Desert Eagle is arguably one of the wackiest GTA San Andreas mods that you should try in 2025. It is a rainbow-themed pistol that has a 100-meter-long barrel. While it is not the most powerful weapon, you can surely have fun shooting the NPCs in the game.

The long barrel also helps you to shoot from a distance. You can get on top of a tall building and shoot random NPCs and vehicles.

5) RMS Titanic HQ Beta 1.0

Explore the oceans with this San Andreas mod (Image via Rockstar Games, GTAInside)

This GTA San Andreas mod allows you to board the RMS Titanic and roam the oceans surrounding the State of San Andreas. The ship is huge and also has many references to its real-life counterpart.

You can go inside the shop and check the command deck. If you loved the Titanic movie, you will surely love exploring this PC mod.

