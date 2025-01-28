5 GTA San Andreas mods worth trying in 2025

The GTA San Andreas mods make the 2004 title more interesting to play. The PC modding community offers a plethora of unique mods that add new quality-of-life changes, new camera angles, improved map ambience, and much more. Some mods even make the game better than the Definitive Edition.

This article lists five GTA San Andreas mods that PC players should try in 2025.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer’s opinions. The listing is not in any order. All the mods mentioned here are from the GTAInside website.

5 GTA San Andreas mods that you should try in 2025

1) Car Spawner v2.1

You can acquire any car in Grand Theft Auto San Andreas with this mod (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar offers 189 different types of vehicles in the 2004 title, but they are all scattered in different locations. However, the Car Spawner v2.1 mod allows you to spawn the in-game vehicles directly in front of you. Following are a few cars that you can spawn with the GTA San Andreas mod:

Trending

Sandking

Savanna

Securicar

Sentinel

Slamvan

Solair

Stafford

Stallion

Stratum

Stretch

Sultan

Sunrise

This mod will make your traveling experience throughout the map of San Andreas easier, as you will be able to spawn any car anywhere.

2) First Person V3

While Rockstar does not offer a first-person perspective in the 2004 title, this GTA San Andreas mod brings it unofficially to the game. You can drive vehicles, shoot weapons, and accomplish many other things in first-person POV. The popular GTA game looks and feels even better with this camera angle.

Roaming through the streets of 3D Universe Los Santos is more fun with this mod, as you will get a clearer view of everything. The modder even added the head-bobbling animation to make the experience more immersive. You should try completing the entire San Andreas storyline with this mod.

3) INSANITY Vegetation

The vegetation in San Andreas is very barebone and even non-existent in remote areas. Most areas feel like a desert due to the lack of visible grass and trees. However, the INSANITY Vegetation can completely change the look of the game, giving it a fresh new feel.

If you want to play Grand Theft Auto San Andreas in 2025, you should first apply this mod. After that, you will see more trees on the roadside and barren areas. The GTA San Andreas mod includes palm trees, coconut trees, grass bushes, and many other different types of vegetation.

4) Gravity Gun V1

While Rockstar offers a PC cheat code that makes vehicles go upwards, this GTA San Andreas mod makes the feature even better. The BUBBLECARS cheat makes any vehicle float in the air once you touch it with your vehicle. However, the mod gives you a futuristic-looking gun that allows you to maneuvre vehicles from a distance.

You can pick up a vehicle, drop it anywhere, pull it close, or throw it away with the Gravity Gun V1 mod. Players should use it to create chaos in the city.

Also read: Why GTA San Andreas' girlfriends should return in GTA 6

5) GPS Mod

Make your traveling easier with this mod for GTA San Andreas (Image via GTAInside)

One of the most frustrating things in older Grand Theft Auto games is that they do not have GPS navigation. This makes traveling quite difficult at times, especially if it is a distant location.

However, this GTA San Andreas mod solves that issue and shows you directions to any location on the map. According to the modder, you just have to get inside a vehicle and simply mark the location on the map. The game will show you a red line to reach the destination.

Also read: Vice City areas in GTA 6

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback