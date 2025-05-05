5 best tryhard outfits for GTA Online players (2025)

Many players prefer to be tryhards in GTA Online, and Rockstar Games also offers various clothing items that you can use to make your character look rough and tough. However, combining them into an outfit can be tedious, especially if you don’t know which items to acquire.

This article lists five of the best tryhard outfit ideas that you can try in GTA Online.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer’s opinions.

5 best GTA Online tryhard outfit ideas to try in 2025

1) Grove Street Outfit

Looking like a Grove Street member is a pride in itself (Image via Rockstar Games)

While Rockstar does not allow you to join the Grove Street Families gang in GTA Online, you can certainly dress like them. The gang members wear simple outfits that can be easily created with the following items:

Green Bold Check Shirt

Olive Work Pants

Green Plain Hi-Tops

You can also add additional items such as matching shoes, chains, a scarf, and others. You can take inspiration from the GTA San Andreas NPCs to further modify your character's looks.

2) Spec Ops outfit

The Spec Ops outfit includes all military-themed clothing items and will make you look strong and tough. The following are the items that you should collect to create this outfit:

Grassland Armor

Tan Walking Boots

Black Tact Gloves

Brushstroke Dual Lens

Grayscale Urban Ski or Moss Spec Ski

Even if you play GTA Online via Xbox Game Pass, you can create this outfit for your character.

3) Moss Leopard Outfit

This tryhard outfit is especially designed for the female characters in the multiplayer game. It includes both military-themed and casual clothing items that make you look classy and tough. The collectible items are as follows:

Moss Leopard Guffy Canvas shoes

Woodland Camo Leggings

Moss Leopard Loose Tank

Platinum Diamond Studs earrings

Olive Tassel Scarf

White iFruit Tech watch

Black Fingerless Gloves

Gear Wrist Chains (R)

Forward - Jungle Yeti Snapback cap

Most of the items were secretly added to GTA Online during various past updates. However, you should explore and experiment with them to create your own design.

4) Winter Solider Outfit

The Winter Soldier from the Marvel Cinematic Universe dons some of the baddest-looking tryhard outfits that you can recreate in GTA Online. To do so, visit any of the clothing stores and grab the following items:

Black Heist Pants

Black Battle Vest

Light Strike Vest

Black Flight Boots

Black Tact Gloves

Black Bigness Face Ski Mask

Mono Outlaw Goggles

You should also change your hairstyle to Surfer Dude Haircut (Black) and put on the Devastated Eye Makeup in a barbershop.

5) Merryweather Hoodie

Wearing a limited-time outfit is a flex in itself (Image via Rockstar Games)

If you have been a regular GTA Online player since the Agents of Sabotage DLC, then you should have the Merryweather Hoodie in your wardrobe. It was a limited-time item that was given to those players who completed The Black Box File mission between January 16-22, 2025.

Go to your wardrobe and check Tops > Special Tops > Brands > Merryweather Hoodie to acquire the item. Match the remaining outfit with tactical boots, pants, and helmets of your choice to look like a deadly assassin.

