5 best tryhard outfits for GTA Online players (2025)

Many players prefer to be tryhards in GTA Online, and Rockstar Games also offers various clothing items that you can use to make your character look rough and tough. However, combining them into an outfit can be tedious, especially if you don’t know which items to acquire.
This article lists five of the best tryhard outfit ideas that you can try in GTA Online.
Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer’s opinions.
5 best GTA Online tryhard outfit ideas to try in 2025
1) Grove Street Outfit
While Rockstar does not allow you to join the Grove Street Families gang in GTA Online, you can certainly dress like them. The gang members wear simple outfits that can be easily created with the following items:
- Green Bold Check Shirt
- Olive Work Pants
- Green Plain Hi-Tops
You can also add additional items such as matching shoes, chains, a scarf, and others. You can take inspiration from the GTA San Andreas NPCs to further modify your character's looks.
2) Spec Ops outfit
The Spec Ops outfit includes all military-themed clothing items and will make you look strong and tough. The following are the items that you should collect to create this outfit:
- Grassland Armor
- Tan Walking Boots
- Black Tact Gloves
- Brushstroke Dual Lens
- Grayscale Urban Ski or Moss Spec Ski
Even if you play GTA Online via Xbox Game Pass, you can create this outfit for your character.
3) Moss Leopard Outfit
This tryhard outfit is especially designed for the female characters in the multiplayer game. It includes both military-themed and casual clothing items that make you look classy and tough. The collectible items are as follows:
- Moss Leopard Guffy Canvas shoes
- Woodland Camo Leggings
- Moss Leopard Loose Tank
- Platinum Diamond Studs earrings
- Olive Tassel Scarf
- White iFruit Tech watch
- Black Fingerless Gloves
- Gear Wrist Chains (R)
- Forward - Jungle Yeti Snapback cap
Most of the items were secretly added to GTA Online during various past updates. However, you should explore and experiment with them to create your own design.
4) Winter Solider Outfit
The Winter Soldier from the Marvel Cinematic Universe dons some of the baddest-looking tryhard outfits that you can recreate in GTA Online. To do so, visit any of the clothing stores and grab the following items:
- Black Heist Pants
- Black Battle Vest
- Light Strike Vest
- Black Flight Boots
- Black Tact Gloves
- Black Bigness Face Ski Mask
- Mono Outlaw Goggles
You should also change your hairstyle to Surfer Dude Haircut (Black) and put on the Devastated Eye Makeup in a barbershop.
5) Merryweather Hoodie
If you have been a regular GTA Online player since the Agents of Sabotage DLC, then you should have the Merryweather Hoodie in your wardrobe. It was a limited-time item that was given to those players who completed The Black Box File mission between January 16-22, 2025.
Go to your wardrobe and check Tops > Special Tops > Brands > Merryweather Hoodie to acquire the item. Match the remaining outfit with tactical boots, pants, and helmets of your choice to look like a deadly assassin.
