10 best GTA Online businesses in 2025 ranked

As of April 2025, there are a variety of GTA Online businesses you can own and grind. While the older businesses had somewhat similar operations, the newer ones are different and ideal for solo grinders. Nonetheless, owning the best and profitable businesses should be everyone’s priority.

This article lists and ranks 10 of the best GTA Online businesses you should own in 2025.

Note: The entries are ranked according to their base prices.

Ranking the 10 best GTA Online businesses to own in 2025

10) Acid Lab

The Acid Lab is one of the best ways to maximize your earnings in GTA Online, as it can be acquired for free by completing the First Dose missions. It is one of the best solo-friendly businesses you can carry anywhere on the map and operate remotely.

9) Counterfeit Cash Factory

The Counterfeit Cash Factory is one of the most profitable MC businesses in GTA Online, which can generate rewards of around $350,000 per batch. You can own this business with a starting price of $845,000.

8) Methamphetamine Lab

The Meth Lab is also a part of the MC businesses you can buy for a starting price of $910,000. It is one of the best investments in GTA Online, as you can earn around $420,000 per batch of products.

7) Cocaine Lockup

The Cocaine Lockup is one of the must-have MC businesses (Image via GTA Wiki, Rockstar Games)

The Cocaine Lockup can be acquired for a starting price of $975,000 and also offers the best location. It is the most profitable MC business, which can make around $500,000 per batch.

6) Nightclub

The Nightclub has multiple channels to make money (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Nightclub is one of the best businesses for both active and passive income in GTA Online. You can set up a Nightclub with a base price of $1,080,000. After that, you can utilize the Warehouse, Safe Locker, and Nightclub Promotions to make money.

5) Bunker

The Bunker is a must-own property for beginners (Image via GTA Wiki, Rockstar Games)

The Bunker is one of the best beginner-friendly businesses you can own for $1,165,000. It is one of the best investments in GTA Online that will greatly reward you later. You can also unlock various exclusive features by conducting Bunker Research.

4) Hangar

The Hangar is the most profitable business in the game (Image via GTA Wiki, Rockstar Games)

The Hangar is now one of the best businesses for solo grinders, as it can generate profits of around $3 million per batch. The property also gives you storage space for 20 personal aircraft. You can own the Hangar for a base price of $1,200,000.

3) Bail Office

The Bail Office is a constant source for making money (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Bail Office is one of the best value-for-money things in GTA Online you can own for $1,650,000. It is one of the best active businesses you can grind back to back. While the missions refresh every in-game day, you are more likely to surpass the cooldown by the time you finish the previous tasks.

2) Auto Shop

Auto Shop is a must-have business for car enthusiasts (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Auto Shop business offers various mini-heists, customer vehicle repair service, and a personal vehicle storage area. It is one of the must-own active businesses for making money. You can start the business with a base investment of $1,705,000.

1) Agency

Every experienced player must own the Agency (Image via Rockstar Games)

While the Agency is an expensive business with a starting price of $2,010,000, it unlocks benefits like the Dr. Dre VIP Contract, Security Contracts, Payphone Hits, Imani Tech Upgrades, and many more. Therefore, once you are well-settled in GTA Online, you should own the business.

