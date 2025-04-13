10 biggest regrets we have in GTA Online

Rockstar Games offers a plethora of features in GTA Online, and while most of them are useful, others have an adverse or little to no useful impact on the gameplay. They include QoL features, in-game products, and other elements, and once you fall for these useless elements, you cannot undo them, as the progress saves automatically.

This article lists 10 of the biggest regrets that players may have in GTA Online.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer’s opinions.

10 biggest mistakes in GTA Online that should’ve been avoided

1) Wasting money on useless vehicles

While GTA Online has one of the most expansive car catalogs in the GTA series, the roster includes many useless vehicles. Such vehicles include the Slamtruck, Luxor Deluxe, Weaponized Conada, and so on. Unfortunately, their utilities (or the lack thereof) remain unknown until players buy them.

2) Flying cars and bikes

Adding flying cars and bikes with weapons was not a great move in GTA Online, and players have allegedly suffered for a long time. The game does not need the Deluxo, Oppressors, and other regular vehicles with weapons and flying abilities, as they have become griefers' best friends.

3) Wasting money on Shark Cards

Shark Cards in GTA Online are a waste of real-life money since they are expensive and offer relatively less value in return. Regular purchase of Shark Cards can also drain you financially. Therefore, if you are using them, you must stop as soon as possible.

4) Orbital Cannon

The Orbital Cannon is costly and borderline useless (Image via GTA Wiki, Rockstar Games)

The Orbital Cannon is bad for both the user and its victim. Firstly, it will cost you money to buy and operate the weapon, and even then there is no guarantee that the cannon will hit the target. If somehow the weapon hits you, you’ll die instantly, which gives the user an unfair advantage.

5) Buying useless properties

Not all properties in the game are useful (Image via GTA Wiki, Rockstar Games)

While properties are one of the best ways to maximize profits in GTA Online, you should avoid the Weed Farm, Document Forgery Office, and Arena War Garage. While they cost a lot, their return value is very less.

6) Playing missions without snacks and armor

You should be fully prepared for all missions (Image via Rockstar Games)

Before going on important missions in GTA Online, you should refill your snacks and armor. The NPCs in the game can be brutal and kill you within seconds. Without snacks and armor, your progress will be slow, as you must hide to gain health.

7) Buying the Yacht

The Yacht should be avoided in-game (Image via Rockstar Games)

Buying the Yacht is one of the things you should stay away from in GTA Online. It remains a decorative item that has little to no utility. You can easily become the Kingpin of Los Santos without ever owning a Galaxy Super Yacht.

8) Buying the Casino Penthouse

The Casino Penthouse is an expensive waste (Image via Rockstar Games)

Buying the Casino Penthouse is loosely similar to owning a Yacht. It is expensive, useless, and can be lived without easily. Except for a few minor facilities and some low-paying missions, the property does not offer much in return.

9) Not practicing at the shooting range

Every player must improve their gunplay (Image via Rockstar Games)

The enemy NPCs in the game are aimbots, which is why you must improve your gunplay by practicing at the shooting ranges. Completing the challenges inside the shooting range also unlocks hidden perks.

10) Ignoring RP farming

Leveling up unlocks new perks in the game (Image via Rockstar Games)

Every player must farm RP in GTA Online effectively. Gaining RP helps you unlock new levels and in-game benefits. While the process is fast at the lower levels, it becomes slow later. Therefore, every player must farm RP and get to level 120 to unlock all benefits.

