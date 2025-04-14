7 advanced tips GTA Online doesn't tell you

GTA Online has various hidden tips and tricks that the game does not tell you explicitly. While Rockstar Games shares some of the most important features, advanced tricks are left for you to figure out on your own. They make grinding more efficient and easier.

This article lists seven advanced tips and tricks that GTA Online players should know and utilize.

7 hidden advanced tips to try in GTA Online in 2025

1) You can use throwables while aiming guns

While aiming a gun in GTA Online, press the right button on the D-pad or G on the keyboard to throw a grenade or sticky bomb without breaking posture. It is a hidden trick that can surprise your enemies. However, you must do it in an open space or you can get killed as well.

2) First-person POV increases the on-foot speed

If you have to run or swim a long distance, switch to first-person mode. It is one of the most underrated features in GTA Online that most players don’t utilize. The first-person POV will slightly increase your character’s speed and also give you a broader view ahead.

3) You can send NPCs to antagonize other players

Lamar Davis and Merryweather Security Consulting offer you two different services through which you can antagonize other players on the map. Lamar can send a mugger to loot the target, and Merryweather can send mercenaries to kill them. Simply call these two contacts and select the service.

4) Chasing enemies can be fully eliminated in some missions

Clearing the enemies in advance makes the mission peaceful (Image via Rockstar Games)

Some missions in GTA Online spawn enemies that chase you in vehicles. However, during the MC Club resupply, Ammu-Nation Contract, and Truck sell mission of the MC businesses, you can stop and kill them. The game usually spawns three or four waves of enemies, and you can continue your journey in peace after killing them all.

5) Bushes and tunnels can save you from cops

Evading cops in GTA Online is fairly easy (Image via Rockstar Games)

If you are finding it difficult to get rid of the cops, go inside a tunnel or hide between a tall enough bush. It is one of the best things you can do in GTA Online to clear the heat quickly. However, the cops must not see you using these tactics.

6) The Agency business offers the highest number of utilities

The Agency is a must-own property in the game (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Agency is not only one of the best businesses for passive income in GTA Online, but it also offers the most number of extra utilities. The business offers a garage, a spawn location, a vehicle workshop, a weapons store and workshop, two snack dispensers, two types of active income sources, and many other minor benefits.

7) Bulking a single type of cargo in the Hangar increases the payout value

Hangar cargo profit can be increased by bulking (Image via Rocktar Games)

If you collect one type of Hangar cargo and sell it, you will get more money than selling randomly mixed cargo. To get the most profits, you should bulk either Narcotics, Chemicals, or Medical Supplies. Sell them in stocks of 25 or 50 units to get the increased bonus.

