5 secret things in GTA 4 that Rockstar didn't explicitly showcase

Rockstar Games put many secret things in GTA 4 that made the gameplay interesting. It is one of the most detailed video games from the GTA series, and is still popular among fans. Finding the hidden details is a great pastime activity that you can do outside of the storyline. However, the developer doesn't explicitly tell you about most of the secret things.

Therefore, this article lists five secret things in GTA 4 that you should know about.

5 interesting secret things in GTA 4 that Rockstar Games didn’t tell you

1) Various details in the Statue of Happiness

Players should carefully observe the Statue of Happiness (Image via GTA Wiki, Rockstar Games)

The Statue of Happiness is home to many interesting secret things in GTA 4. While it is a replica of the real-life Statue of Liberty, its face loosely resembles American politician Hillary Clinton. Moreover, the statue is holding a coffee cup instead of a torch.

One of the doors of the statue has a sign that reads "No Hidden Content This Way." However, if you go inside, you can see a huge beating heart, tied with several metal chains.

2) Cheat codes

Cheat codes are an important part of the Grand Theft Auto series games, and GTA 4 also has plenty of them. However, Rockstar does not tell us about them explicitly. While previous installments in the series have a long list of cheat codes, the 2008 title only has 16.

Niko can use them by dialing various numbers on the in-game phone. The cheat codes are still among the most underrated secret things in GTA 4. You can spawn various vehicles, get weapons, clear wanted levels, and do many other things.

3) Unlockable items

GTA 4 has a number of unlockable items that Rockstar does not mention beforehand. You can get them only after completing certain activities and missions. Some of the most notable unlockable items include:

GTA 3 Claude’s outfit: If you take Dwayne’s side during The Holland Play mission.

Western Annihilator: Kill all 200 Flying Rats.

Unlimited Ammo: Complete GTA 4 to 100%.

Jamaican Huntley Sport: Complete the 10 Drug Delivery mission.

Such kinds of secret things in GTA 4 make the game enjoyable for all players.

4) Easter egg inside Patrick McReary's brain

Patrick "Packie" McReary has one of the most bizarre secret things in GTA 4 that can still creep you out. If you position your camera at the right angle to see inside his head, you can see a small cube placed in his brain.

Hidden details like this make GTA 4 fun to play, and you should check out this Easter egg in your next playthrough.

5) Dating benefits

Niko should explore other dating options (Image via GTA Wiki, Rockstar Games)

Dating girlfriends in GTA 4 has its own benefits that make the gameplay easy to an extent. While the storyline automatically makes you date Karen and Kate, you can go out with three more NPCs from the in-game dating websites. The women and their benefits were as follows:

Carmen Ortiz: Health boost.

Health boost. Kiki Jenkins: Remove up to three-star Wanted Level.

Remove up to three-star Wanted Level. Alexandra Chilton: Clothing store discount for the rest of the day.

However, note that you are required to maintain fondness levels above 80% to get these benefits.

