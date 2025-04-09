5 features from GTA 4 we miss in GTA 5

Rockstar Games’ GTA 4 is a feature-rich game that reshaped the course of the Grand Theft Auto series. It was the first installment in the franchise's HD Universe, and the developer made it memorable with various unique aspects. Despite GTA 5 being more popular and having more features, there are still multiple things in GTA 4 that we miss in the latest installment.
This article lists five such features from GTA 4 that we miss in Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto 5.
Interactable food vendors, ragdoll physics, and three other features in GTA 4 that we miss in GTA 5
1) Dating NPCs
The dating feature in GTA 4 is one of the main reasons why fans still play the game even after 17 years. While Michelle (also known as Karen Daniels) and Kate McReary are Niko Bellic’s two default girlfriends, he can also date the following three NPCs:
- Carmen Ortiz
- Kiki Jenkins
- Alexandra “Alex” Chilton
These NPCs can be approached from the in-game Love-Meet.net website. Even though Grand Theft Auto 5 has better in-game internet and websites, Rockstar Games did not add the dating option to the title. That said, we think it is an important feature that GTA 6 needs to bring back.
2) Interactable street food vendors
Most (if not all) of the restaurants and street food vendors in GTA 4 are interactable. They have their opening and closing times, and Niko Bellic can buy and eat food from them when needed. It is one of the best features of the game, as eating food instantly replenishes your health without needing to sleep or use health packs.
While the map of Grand Theft Auto 5 has restaurants and food vendors in various locations, Michael De Santa, Franklin Clinton, and Trevor Philips cannot utilize them. These are mere props that fill the open world. While NPCs can be seen buying things from the stalls, you cannot do anything.
3) Vigilante and Most Wanted missions
The Vigilante missions have been an integral part of the Grand Theft Auto series, and GTA 4 also includes them in two modes. Niko can steal a law enforcement vehicle to access the regular Vigilante and Most Wanted side missions. While the former offers three types of missions (Gang activity, Stolen vehicle, and Suspect on foot), the latter offers 10 targets in each major island (a total of 30).
Unfortunately, we do not see these missions in Grand Theft Auto 5. Rockstar Games broke the tradition in the 2013 title by not offering law enforcement side missions.
4) Ragdoll physics
There is no doubt that GTA 4 has the best ragdoll physics in any Grand Theft Auto title to date. The Euphoria Physics engine creates wonders, making the movements as realistic as possible. Trying the ragdoll physics by yourself is a popular pastime in the game. The characters move depending on the force you apply to them.
Rockstar Games did not include the Euphoria Physics engine in Grand Theft Auto 5. Instead, the developer resorted to pre-recorded movements for all in-game characters. Because of this, even the GTA 5 Enhanced version feels outdated at times.
5) Exploring random building interiors
Rockstar Games allows you to enter various buildings in GTA 4. Even though they are not part of any important event, Niko Bellic can enter random buildings and explore them. Sometimes, you can also find guns and other collectible items inside the buildings.
You cannot do this in Grand Theft Auto 5. The game only allows you to enter buildings that are integral to the gameplay, which makes the other structures mere props. While GTA Online has more enterable buildings, the feature is not the same as story mode.
