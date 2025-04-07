5 best cars to sell in GTA 5 Online (2025)

Selling cars is a major part of the GTA 5 Online gameplay, and it was one of the main sources of income in the early days. Rockstar Games allows you to sell a majority of vehicles through car mechanics. However, buying an expensive car and selling it is not feasible, as you get a low value in return. Therefore, it is best to sell only the ones that you can steal.

On that note, this article lists five of the best cars to sell in GTA 5 Online in 2025.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer’s opinions.

Übermacht Sentinel, Gallivanter Baller II, and three other best cars to sell in GTA 5 Online in 2025

1) Übermacht Sentinel

The Sentinel is the best car to steal and sell in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Übermacht Sentinel is not only one of the best cars to steal in GTA 5 Online but also pays a high reward for selling. You can find it near Paleto Bay and the Los Santos Golf Club, and sell it for $9,500 for the standard version.

However, if you decide to customize it, you can get up to around $167,000, depending on the modifications applied.

2) Lampadati Felon GT

The Lampadati Felon GT is one of the most premium vehicles, and you can sell it to maximize earnings in GTA 5 Online. The car can be found around Rockford Hills and Vinewood Hills. If you sell the standard version, you can earn $9,500.

However, a fully upgraded Lampadati Felon GT can be sold for around $122,000 in Los Santos Customs. You must not damage the car on the streets, otherwise, you must pay the repair cost first.

3) Gallivanter Baller II

If you are eyeing big cars to steal and sell, you should look for the Gallivanter Baller II. Various NPCs can be spotted driving the SUV around Paleto Bay and the Vinewood area at any time. Los Santos Customs offers you $9,000 for selling the base version of the Gallivanter Baller II.

However, a fully upgraded Gallivanter Baller II can earn you up to around $142,000. It is worth noting that the Baller II is one of the best SUVs for off-road driving in the game.

4) Canis Mesa (Merryweather)

If you are feeling extra daring, you can try stealing the Canis Mesa Merryweather variant and selling it for $8,700. The vehicle appears during various missions in GTA 5 Online, such as The First Dose, Lester's Missions, The Brute Force File, and others.

A fully upgraded Canis Mesa (Merryweather) can be sold for around $140,000. Please note that you must fight the Merryweather agents to acquire the vehicle.

5) Benefactor Dubsta 2

The Dubsta 2 can be easily found on the GTA 5 Online map (Image via GTA Wiki, Rockstar Games)

The Benefactor Dubsta 2 is a fairly common vehicle in GTA Online that you can steal and sell for $7,000. You can find it around the Union Depository, Eclipse Boulevard, Cassidy Creek Bridge, Boulevard Del Perro, and various other locations.

A customized variant of the Benefactor Dubsta 2 can earn you around $138,000. You can sometimes find such variants outside LS Customs.

