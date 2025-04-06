Purchasing and selling are an important part of life in Los Santos. Rockstar Games understands this, which is why it releases new GTA Online weekly discounts regularly. These limited-time sales not only offer enticing discounts on select in-game items but also encourage one to try new things. Until 2 am PT, April 10, 2025, there’s a new group of items players can grab for sale. This includes popular vehicles like the Grotti Turismo Omaggio and Pegassi Zorrusso.

This article provides the complete list of GTA Online weekly discounts that gamers can currently take advantage of to save tons of money.

List of all cars, vehicles, and other items featured in the latest GTA Online weekly discounts (April 6-10, 2025)

The currently active GTA Online weekly update event offers a 30% discount on the following items till 2 am PT, April 10, 2025:

Pegassi Zorrusso

Ocelot XA-21

Lampadati Cinquemila

Declasse Tahoma Coupe

Vapid Dominator GT

Pegassi Toros

Gallivanter Baller ST-D

Penaud La Coureuse

Übermacht Niobe

Grotti Turismo Omaggio

Nightclub (Upgrades and Modifications)

Nightclubs (Check Nightclub Guide)

Railgun – Gun Van

Compact EMP Launcher – Plus benefits

Rockstar will swap these items with new ones in the next GTA Online weekly discounts to be released after 2 am PT, April 10, 2025.

Also check: How to get free Pegassi Zorusso in GTA 5 Online (April 3 to 10, 2025)

What should you get in the latest set of GTA Online weekly discounts? (April 6-10, 2025)

While Nightclubs are among the best businesses in the game, most players may already own one by now. Thus, the next logical thing would be to get a new vehicle like the Ocelot XA-21, a two-door hypercar seemingly based on the real-life Jaguar C-X75.

The vehicle can attain a top speed of 122.50 mph (197.14 km/h) and is capable of completing one lap in 0:59.459, making it one of the quickest cars in GTA Online without HSW upgrades. Moreover, the XA-21 has unmatched traction and cornering capabilities, making it a great choice for cruising through the busy streets of Los Santos.

For the next couple of days, players can buy it for $1,662,500 from Legendary Motorsport, which is a 30% discount.

Also check: How to get free Pfister Comet S2 in GTA Online this week (April 3 to 10, 2025)

