GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles (April 4-9, 2025)

There are many ways to earn money in Los Santos, but one of the best is via the GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles. These are special rides that Salvage Yard business owners can steal and sell to Yusuf for a really good amount of money. Every week, there is a set of such cars, and this week is no different. Till April 9, 2025, three new Salvage Yard vehicles are available, manufactured by Benefactor, Obey, and Lampadati.

Let’s quickly learn about each of the new GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles of the week.

This week’s GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles include SM722, Omnis, and one more (April 4-9, 2025)

The latest GTA Online weekly update has added the following new Salvage Yard vehicles – Benefactor SM722, Obey Omnis, and Lampadati Casco:

1) GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicle #1: Lampadati Casco

Mission:

The Lampadati Casco has returned to the limelight this week as one of the newest Salvage Yard vehicles in Los Santos. It is a two-seater classic grand tourer seemingly inspired by the real-life Maserati 3500 GT.

Powered by a 3.6 liter V8 engine, the Casco can go up to a maximum speed of 121.50 mph (195.53 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:09.903.

2) GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicle #2: Benefactor SM722

Mission:

The Benefactor SM722 is also a new Salvage Yard vehicle waiting for players to steal and make money from. It highly resembles the real-life Mercedes-Benz SLR Stirling Moss (2009).

On the performance front, the SM722 is good. It can complete one lap in just 1:04.481 and go up to a top speed of 199.16 km/h (123.75 mph).

3) Grand Theft Auto Salvage Yard Robbery vehicle #3: Obey Omnis

Mission:

Lastly, there’s the Obey Omnis, an Audi Quattro-inspired two-seater compact rally car that has been a part of the game since 2016’s Cunning Stunts DLC update.

According to Broughy1322, the Omnis is capable of reaching a maximum speed of 111.50 mph (179.44 km/h) and completing one lap in about 1:04.431.

Rockstar will release a new group of GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles next week on April 10, 2025.

