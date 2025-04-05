5 improvements that GTA 5 Enhanced desperately needs

GTA 5 Enhanced features some notable improvements over the title's original port. This version was released for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles in 2022 and arrived on PC in March 2025. However, the game isn't perfect. It still carries some of the original port's flaws, has a few issues of its own, and has missed certain opportunities.

This article lists five improvements that GTA 5 Enhanced desperately needs.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.

Text chat option and other improvements GTA 5 Enhanced desperately needs

1) Better NPC driving

The issue of NPC drivers crashing into players has plagued Grand Theft Auto 5 and its multiplayer counterpart, GTA Online, for years. These accidents aren't very subtle either, as such characters often change their paths greatly to collide with players.

Whether this is intentional or some kind of bug isn't known, but what's certain is that it is frustrating and immersion-breaking. Rockstar Games should find a way to fix the problem, at least in GTA 5 Enhanced, which is supposed to be the game's best version.

2) Volumetric clouds

Volumetric clouds are rendered in 3D space and can significantly enhance how the sky looks in a video game. Rockstar Games implemented them in its 2018 title, Red Dead Redemption 2, but not in 2022's Grand Theft Auto 5 Expanded and Enhanced for current-gen consoles.

Players hoped to see volumetric clouds in GTA 5 Enhanced PC, but that didn't happen. They would have not only improved the game from a visual standpoint but could have also made flying and parachuting a lot more fun.

It is odd that a studio like Rockstar Games did not venture in this direction when mods like NaturalVision Evolved have attempted to add volumetric clouds to the title.

3) Text chat option

GTA 5 Enhanced PC has omitted a fundamental feature from its multiplayer: text chat. The exclusion took players by surprise, as Rockstar Games hadn't mentioned that this would be the case.

Although voice chat is available, the text chat feature is greatly missed, going by the number of complaints from players on social media. Therefore, it goes without saying that the studio should look to add it back as soon as possible.

4) Aimbot NPCs

GTA Online NPCs are overpowered when it comes to shooting (Image via Rockstar Games)

Another issue that GTA 5 Enhanced has carried over from GTA 5 Legacy (the game's original PC port) is aimbot NPCs in GTA Online. These characters can gun you down from impossible angles and massive distances. This, much like the seemingly intentional car crashes, makes for a very frustrating experience.

Rockstar Games toning down NPCs' aiming skills would make for a fair challenge and actually improve a key aspect of gameplay.

5) Crossplay

Crossplay allows players from different platforms to play together (Image via Rockstar Games)

The inclusion of crossplay in Grand Theft Auto 5's new version would have made for a major improvement over its past iterations. However, GTA 5 Enhanced's PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC players can only play GTA Online with those on the same platform as them. This seems like a missed opportunity, as crossplay has become a popular element in modern multiplayer titles.

Moreover, crossplay's introduction in the future seems unlikely now, with GTA 6's release on the horizon. However, is it an improvement that GTA 5 Enhanced desperately needs? Absolutely, as it has the potential to make GTA Online a lot more exciting.

