Is GTA 6 confirmed for Nintendo Switch 2?

GTA 6 and Nintendo Switch 2 are two highly anticipated releases in the world of gaming. The former, Rockstar Games' first new Grand Theft Auto title in over a decade, is set to drop in the fall of 2025, whereas the latter, successor to the very popular Nintendo Switch, will be out on June 5, 2025.

Ad

The recent Nintendo Direct event gave fans a good look at the Nintendo Switch 2, along with some of its supported titles. That list features some big names, and some players are wondering if it also includes Grand Theft Auto 6. Unfortunately for them, it doesn't.

GTA 6 is not confirmed for Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo Switch 2 is planned to release this summer (Image via X/@NinSwitchIntel)

Cyberpunk 2077, Elden Ring, and Star Wars Outlaws are some of the titles that will be playable on the Nintendo Switch 2. However, Rockstar Games' GTA 6 has not been confirmed for the upcoming handheld console.

Ad

Trending

So far, the long-awaited Grand Theft Auto sequel has only been confirmed for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. The absence of a PC port has also bugged fans, but that's actually not surprising. Many entries in the series were released on this platform a little bit after consoles, so that might be the case again.

That said, Grand Theft Auto 6's release on the Nintendo Switch 2 does not seem likely. The game looks too demanding for a handheld. While Cyberpunk 2077 being announced for the console does build hope, the chances still seem very low at the moment.

Ad

Ad

Check out: Did Rockstar release GTA 6 trailer 2 at Nintendo Switch 2 Direct?

Nevertheless, Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games' parent company, appears to be supporting the Nintendo Switch 2, as some of its notable titles, like Civilization 7, WWE 2K, NBA 2K, and Borderlands 4 (scheduled to release on September 23, 2025), have been announced for the console.

With this in mind, perhaps there might be a GTA 5 Online version of Nintendo Switch 2 instead. The game is over a decade old, and the upcoming console may be able to handle it. Although this remains to be seen, the console's users may find the title to be a good substitute in case GTA 6 never comes to the platform.

Ad

As for the platforms for which it is officially confirmed (PS5 and Xbox Series consoles), a concrete GTA 6 release date hasn't been announced. However, Rockstar Games is targeting a fall 2025 release window.

Pricing is another detail that fans are eager to learn about. The game is rumored to cost $100. While there is no confirmation about it just yet, the rumored price does seem more likely after the reveal of Nintendo Switch 2 game prices.

Ad

Check out more related content:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suyash Sahay Suyash is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Rockstar Games' GTA franchise. Suyash uses in-depth research and knowledge of his immense experience with the game series to ensure readers have access to the most reliable information. His insightful content pieces have raked in more than 5 million views in just a little over a year's time.



Suyash holds a B.Tech degree and ventured into the world of gaming at a young age through the Prince of Persia Sands of Time trilogy. However, upon encountering GTA Vice City’s 1980s aesthetic, music, and vintage cars, he became enamored with the game, leading him to explore the rest of the franchise.



Suyash prefers solo titles to multiplayer, especially ones with a well-crafted story and character arcs. He admires journalist Jason Schreier for the respect he commands in the industry and the reliability of his news pieces. To ensure the accuracy of his own pieces, he checks multiple reputable sources and insiders.



If he were to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Naughty Dog’s Uncharted series. When he’s not roaming the streets of Los Santos in GTA V, you can find him playing football, watching movies, or working out. Know More