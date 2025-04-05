When was GTA 5 released (Timeline)

Many gamers only have one question in their mind nowadays: when was GTA 5 released? There is a good reason behind it. GTA 6 still hasn’t been released and is rumored to be in development for a very long time. Grand Theft Auto 5 is the latest game in the series that has been dominating the open-world gaming genre for the past decade. While hardcore gamers might already know when it all started, some may not have an idea of its exact release date.

This article shares a brief history of all GTA 5 releases for every platform so far, including PC.

When was GTA 5 released? It debuted 11+ years ago

Grand Theft Auto 5 is one of those games that has been dominating the open-world gaming genre for the past 11+ years. The first version of the game was released in 2013; however, it was only for a limited number of players. Here’s a complete timeline of all GTA 5 releases so far:

1) When was GTA 5 released on PS3 and Xbox 360?

In September 2013, GTA 5 made its debut in the market but only for PS3 and Xbox 360 versions. The PS4 and Xbox One weren’t released at that time, hence no version for them was released alongside. However, the new console players finally saw it happening shortly after.

2) When was GTA 5 released on PS4, Xbox One, and PC?

In November 2014, Rockstar Games released the GTA 5 Enhanced Edition for PS4 and Xbox One. This came to the market with new exclusive content like Monkey Mosaics, Wildlife Photography Challenge, Stock Car Racing, and more. It also saw the First-Person mode ever introduced in a Grand Theft Auto game, along with other bells and whistles.

Rockstar ported this version to PC in April 2015, allowing PC gamers to experience the virtual world of Los Santos for the first time. However, Grand Theft Auto 6 was nowhere to be seen, and eventually, new generations debuted in the market.

3) When was GTA 5 released on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S?

In March 2022, Rockstar released the new version of the same Grand Theft Auto game for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, dubbed the Expanded and Enhanced Edition. This came with some more exclusive content, but only for the newer generation of consoles, most notably the HSW cars and vehicles.

In December 2023, Rockstar finally revealed Grand Theft Auto 6 with a trailer and gave a release period of 2025, which was later confirmed to be fall 2025. However, there was still some time left for the new game to be released. So, in March 2025, the developers released a new GTA 5 Enhanced Edition for PC, giving PC players all the new features available for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions.

