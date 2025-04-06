5 best things to buy in GTA Online weekly update (April 6-10, 2025)

It's easy to get carried away and end up spending too much on different items whenever a new GTA Online weekly update drops. These weekly events allow players to collect some of the best items (including but not limited to cars, vehicles, and businesses) in the game at staggering discounts, and the latest one is no different.

That said, let’s quickly learn about the five best things you should buy in the latest GTA Online weekly update, which will remain live till 2:00 am, April 10, 2025.

Note: The entries are arranged in no particular order.

GTA Online weekly update: 5 best things to buy include Niobe, Railgun, and more (April 6-10, 2025)

1) Railgun

A promotional picture used for Railgun (Image via Rockstar Games)

Weapons are undoubtedly an essential part of the lifestyle of Los Santos residents. Not only are they useful for completing different jobs and missions, but they also help you survive in the chaotic environment of a public lobby. As such, you can never go wrong with a weapon like the Railgun.

It fires inert metallic rounds with an electromagnetic effect at mind-boggling speeds. This makes it the deadliest and the most powerful weapon featured on a 30% discount in the latest GTA Online weekly update.

You can currently acquire it from the Gun Van for $511,000.

2) Grotti Turismo Omaggio

Vehicles are just as important as weapons in Los Santos, as they play a vital role in the daily commute of many players. While there are plenty of good ones, the Grotti Turismo Omaggio is a vehicle that shouldn’t be missed, especially since it’s available at a 30% discount in the latest GTA Online weekly update.

Seemingly inspired by the real-life Ferrari F8 Tributo, the Turismo Omaggio can go up to a top speed of 122.50 mph (197.14 km/h) and complete one lap in 0:57.775, making it one of the best cars to buy this week.

You can currently buy this exotic vehicle from Legendary Motorsport for $1,991,500.

3) Niobe

The Bottom Dollar Bounties DLC of 2024 added multiple good vehicles to the game, and the Niobe is one of them. Manufactured by Ubermacht, this two-seater coupe is seemingly inspired by the real-life BMW i8 and has a sleek and sporty design.

What makes the Ubermacht Niobe interesting is its excellent performance. Not only can it go up to a speed of 159.50 mph (256.69 km/h) with HSW upgrades, but it also completes one lap in just 0:55.389, which makes it one of the fastest cars on discount in the latest GTA Online weekly update.

It is purchasable from the Legendary Motorsport website for a 30% discounted price of $1,316,000.

4) Zorrusso

Another great vehicle worth checking out in the ongoing GTA Online weekly update event is the Pegassi Zorrusso. The two-seater roadster is seemingly based on Italdesign ZeroUno Duerta, judging by its long body with certain aerodynamic features.

Powered by a V-shaped engine, the Zorrusso is capable of a top speed of 125.00 mph (201.17 km/h) and can complete one lap in about 1:00.815. The impressive non-HSW top speed and great traction make it a really good choice for getaway missions in the game.

The Zorrusso can currently be collected from Legendary Motorsport for a discounted sale price of $1,347,500.

5) Lampadati Cinquemila

A picture of Cinquemila featured in the latest GTA Online weekly update (Image via Rockstar Games)

Lastly, there’s the Lampadati Cinquemila, a luxury sedan currently available at a 30% discount in the latest GTA Online weekly update. It highly resembles the real-life 2013 Maserati Quattroporte VI (M156).

When it comes to performance, the Cinquemila can go up to a maximum speed of 120.50 mph (193.93 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:04.581. If you like to drive sedans, this is among the best choices in 2025.

The ride is currently available at Legendary Motorsport for $1,218,000.

As always, buying new things is subjective to one’s personal preferences; however, all of the aforementioned items are among the best ones to get and should be considered at least once.

Other content featured in the latest GTA Online weekly update:

