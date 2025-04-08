5 GTA Vice City secrets that are not easy to find

GTA Vice City holds many secrets that surprise players even now. Rockstar Games carefully crafted the game and also placed various hidden details that only a few can discover randomly. While the player base is aware of various open secrets, it still hides many details in different corners of the map.
This article lists five of the best GTA Vice City secrets that are not easy to find.
Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer’s opinions. The listing is not in any order.
5 GTA Vice City secrets that are difficult to find
1) Steven Spielberg parody
Stephen "Steve" Scott in GTA Vice City is a parody of renowned American filmmaker Steven Spielberg. While you first meet him at Juan Cortez's party on his yacht, Stephen can be frequently found at the InterGlobal Films studios later on.
Rockstar Games also made the parody character a part of the following six missions:
- The Party
- Recruitment Drive
- Dildo Dodo
- Martha's Mug Shot
- G-Spotlight
He also gives you a call after the Keep Your Friends Close... mission.
2) Moon landing studio
While visiting the InterGlobal Films studios to meet Stephen "Steve" Scott, you can also check out a fake Moon landing set up inside the premises. It is one of the smaller details in GTA Vice City that many players overlook due to a lack of knowledge.
Visit the B Stage, and you will find a Lunar Lander, an American flag, a background depicting the moon’s surface, and various other things to make it look like outer space. Needless to say, it is a jibe at the Moon landing conspiracy theories.
3) Bizarre image of real-life politicians
Old Grand Theft Auto series games were something else, as Rockstar did not hesitate to include crude humor in them. One such instance is a bizarre image of former US President Ronald Reagan pointing a gun at Mikhail Gorbachev. This one is arguably one of the most difficult to find surprises in GTA Vice City.
You can find this picture inside the Downtown Vice City branch of Ammu-Nation. The image was supposed to be a sign for the shooting range area, but they eventually did not use it. However, the prop is still there in the game, hidden inside a wall.
4) Underwater secrets
While Rockstar Games does not allow you to swim in the water directly, there are still plenty of underwater secrets you can explore with the proper vehicles. You can find the following things under the ocean of Vice City:
- Two cement shoe status
- A submarine
- Sharks
Thomas “Tommy” Vercetti can use a boat, plane, or helicopter to explore these well-hidden secrets.
5) Tommy can unlock special abilities
Tommy has some special abilities that need to be unlocked manually. These are some of the best features in GTA Vice City that only hardcore grinders can unlock. They are as follows:
- Complete 12 levels of Vigilante missions: Increase body armor to 150 points.
- Complete 12 levels of Paramedic missions: Unlock infinite sprint.
- Complete 12 levels of Firefighter missions: Become fireproof.
Rockstar does not tell you about these abilities until you complete the respective missions.
