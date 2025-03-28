5 locations in GTA San Andreas that are puzzled with mystery

The map of GTA San Andreas was a big one for its era, filled with many mysteries. As one of the largest open worlds in the 3D Universe of Grand Theft Auto, San Andreas features plenty of secrets and bizarre things in almost every corner of the map.

This article lists five locations in GTA San Andreas that are full of mysteries.

Note: Some parts of this article contain the personal and subjective opinions of the writer.

5 mystery-filled locations in GTA San Andreas that you should explore

1) Mass grave

The Mass grave is an eerie crime spot in Grand Theft Auto San Andreas (Image via GTA Wiki, Rockstar Games)

The mass grave is a secret location in GTA San Andreas, hidden beneath the ground level. If you ever visit El Castillo del Diablo in Bone County, then look for a pit northwest of Area 69. It contains six body bags with no definitive explanations whatsoever. There is also a Bobcat truck parked nearby.

While the entire scene is filled with mysteries, K-Rose host Mary-Beth Maybell can sometimes be heard talking about the mysterious deaths of her six husbands. We can only assume that she is associated with the bodies.

2) Vinewood Cemetery

The Vinewood Cemetery in Vinewood, Los Santos, has a very cryptic secret that many players may have missed so far. If you have seen the Buffy the Vampire Slayer TV series, then there is a surprise for you.

One of the things GTA San Andreas does not tell you is that inside the mausoleum, you can find an open tomb, pizza boxes, an armchair, and a TV set. This is undoubtedly a reference to Spike, one of the characters from the TV series.

3) Angel Pine

The hilly areas of Angel Pine have always been a mystery to players, as you can sometimes see various odd things. One of the most prominent oddities is the ghost car. It appears randomly, just above the valley of the hill, drives down, and then stops automatically.

While it may seem like a random NPC glitching out, if you go and inspect the car, you will find no one inside. If you haven’t come across this mysterious phenomenon yet, we suggest you replay GTA San Andreas to find this and similar secrets.

4) Zombotech Corporation

The Zombotech Corporation is a lab that raises suspicions for many reasons. Firstly, it is a zombie virus research centre that proudly boasts its operations. Moreover, there are various indirect signs that refer to the Umbrella Corporation from the Resident Evil series.

There is also a hidden underground lab that you cannot access. All these signs indicate that Rockstar Games added it as an Easter egg. The roof of the Zombotech Corporation building spawns a Sparrow, which is one of the rarest vehicles in GTA San Andreas.

5) Catalina's Hideout

Catalina's Hideout is an open crime scene in the game (Image via GTA Wiki, Rockstar Games)

Catalina's Hideout is one of the most visited places in GTA San Andreas, as it is a part of the main storyline. You may have noticed three graves just next to her house. While there is no solid explanation for them, Catalina sometimes mentions killing all her partners.

These three graves are presumably her three former partners whom she killed. Funnily enough, you can also find a shovel as a pick-up item.

