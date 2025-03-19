7 things GTA San Andreas doesn't tell you

GTA San Andreas was one of the biggest titles from Rockstar Games’ 3D Universe, and it has many amazing gameplay features. While the developer promotes most of them on the surface, some secret features are hidden deep under game mechanics. These are extremely useful and can improve your in-game quality of life.

We list seven notable things GTA San Andreas doesn't tell you explicitly.

7 hidden features you must try in GTA San Andreas

1) CJ can be fireproof

If you complete all 12 levels of the Firefighter side mission, Carl “CJ” Johnson will become fireproof. It is one of the best features to unlock as fire damage is one of the most annoying things to deal with in the game. You can try this feature in GTA San Andreas on Steam Deck.

2) Increase CJ’s sprinting ability

Running is an important part of GTA San Andreas' gameplay, and you should try to max out CJ’s stamina ASAP. This will help you to do physical activities for long durations. You can visit the gym (run on the treadmill and cycle) or complete the Burglar side missions to max out the feature.

3) Increase CJ’s health

You can increase CJ’s health by 50% by completing 12 levels of the Paramedic side mission. This will help you to take damage for longer before dying. You should do this early in the story as later missions get increasingly tougher.

4) Free vehicle repairs

Vehicles can be freely repaired instantly (Image via Rockstar Games)

If you damage your favorite vehicle, instead of using GTA San Andreas Car Cheats, store it in any of your safehouse garages and let the door close. When you return, your vehicle will be fixed instantly and free of cost. Surprisingly, this hack also works on burning vehicles, considering you manage to store them in time.

5) Dating girlfriends can unlock extra perks

You should not avoid the girlfriends in San Andreas (Image via Rockstar Games)

Each of the girlfriends in GTA San Andreas comes with hidden perks that can be unlocked by frequently hanging out with them. For example, upon reaching 50% affection with Denise, CJ will get the Dark Green Hustler car. Michelle will fix your vehicle for free at Michelle's Auto Repair shop. The other girlfriends also have unique hidden perks.

6) Some rare vehicles can be collected

Collecting rare vehicles is a fun activity in San Andreas (Image via Rockstar Games)

While there are various rare vehicles in GTA San Andreas, you can collect some of them and keep them in your garage. Such vehicles include the Hotknife, S.W.A.T. van, The Mothership Camper, DUDE Dumper, and others. These vehicles either have a low spawn rate or can be found only in specific areas. Some vehicle spawns are also limited to only missions.

7) CJ can recruit gang members

Gang members will help you in various missions in San Andreas (Image via Rockstar Games)

CJ can hire various Grove Street gang members and make them follow him in various jobs. Simply find NPCs who wear green clothes (as shown in the image), point a weapon at them, and press the required prompt to recruit them. These NPC gang members will fight for you giving you extra hands during combat scenarios.

