5 little things you can do in GTA Vice City that might surprise you

GTA Vice City is full of surprises that amaze players to date. Even though the game is nearly 23 years old, it is still popular in the gaming community. Rockstar Games is known for going the extra mile to put hidden details and Easter eggs in its projects, and the 2002 title is no exception.

This article lists five little things in GTA Vice City that may surprise you.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer’s opinions. The listing is not in any order.

5 little things in GTA Vice City that you should try

1) Change Tommy’s skin

You can change Tommy’s appearance to different character models (Image via Rockstar Games)

While Thomas “Tommy” Vercetti is one of the most popular characters from the Grand Theft Auto series, Rockstar Games allows you to change his looks to 13 different characters. Do note that it will require you to use cheat codes in the game.

The following are some of the character models and their PC cheat codes:

Random Skin - STILLLIKEDRESSINGUP

Mercedes Cortez - FOXYLITTLETHING

Candy Suxxx - IWANTBIGTITS

Ken Rosenberg - MYSONISALAWYER

Lance Vance - LOOKLIKELANCE

(PC Exclusive) Skinny Tommy - PROGRAMMER

(PC Exclusive) Fat Tommy - DEEPFRIEDMARSBARS

To make the GTA Vice City gameplay more interesting, you can try completing the game in different looks.

2) Change moon size

If you get bored, you can try changing the size of the moon. Simply acquire a sniper rifle, point at the moon, and blank fire. The moon will get bigger with each shot (to an extent) before shrinking in size.

However, you must also keep an eye on the wanted level as shooting in public can attract the cops. Nonetheless, it is a fun little detail in GTA Vice City that is hidden in plain sight.

3) Increase Tommy’s sprint and armor

The default stats of Tommy are weak, as he can get tired after running a few meters, and his armor also runs out quickly. However, you can increase them by completing various side missions. They are as follows:

Complete 12 Paramedic missions: Tommy gets infinite sprinting ability.

Complete 12 Vigilante missions: Tommy’s armor increases by 50%.

These small details in GTA Vice City are difficult to notice, as Rockstar does not tell you about the final rewards beforehand. Do note that you must complete all 12 missions of a particular category in one go.

4) Visit the moon landing site

The map of Vice City has a hidden moon landing site inside the InterGlobal Studios. If you visit the B Stage, you will see a lunar lander and various other props related to space travel. This is a clever Easter egg referring to the moon landing conspiracy theory.

You should visit the site while doing various missions inside the InterGlobal Studios.

5) Store robberies

Tommy can rob stores for extra money (image via Rockstar Games)

While store robberies are primarily associated with GTA Online, Rockstar Games also allows you to rob various stores in GTA Vice City. There are 15 stores across the map that you can hold up to loot cash.

You can earn up to $1000 from each store. However, the storekeeper will also call the cops on you after every robbery. Therefore, you must plan your exit properly.

