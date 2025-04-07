5 best GTA 4 mods for better graphics in 2025

GTA 4 mods are one of the reasons why the game is still popular among PC players. Despite being nearly 17 years old, the modding community continues to offer a plethora of mods that keep players engaged in the title. You can find graphics mods, vehicle mods, and various other tools to improve your gameplay experience.
With that said, this article lists five of the best GTA 4 mods to improve the PC version graphics in 2025.
Note: The listing is not in any order. All the mods mentioned here are from the GTAinside website.
5 best GTA 4 mods to improve graphics in 2025
1) Photorealistic Visuals 1.4
While the visuals of the game have aged with time, this GTA 4 mod applies a redshade and makes the gameplay look photorealistic. According to the modder, they added Anti-Aliasing (FXAA and SMAA), Bloom, Sharpness, Color Changes, Shadows, and various other graphical improvements.
Liberty City looks stunningly beautiful with this mod, and the textures look high-res and sharp. It will surely make GTA 4 fun to play in 2025.
2) Revamped Visuals
While most other GTA 4 mods change the original looks of the game, this one preserves the vibe while also improving the visuals. According to the modder, they removed extreme saturation, made the sky look better, made the nights darker, increased draw distance, and added various other enhancements.
While the gameplay will remain the same, the objects will look clean, sharp, and modern.
3) Sweet Autumn IV
If you love the autumn/fall season and want to enjoy it thoroughly in Grand Theft Auto 4, then you should try this mod. According to the modder, it enhances the dark atmosphere of the game while also preserving the vanilla graphics.
The map looks beautiful from each corner, and you get that sweet, blissful feeling of the autumn season in-game.
4) DayL's Natural Timecycle
If you want to add a new vibe and atmosphere to Liberty City, then you should definitely try this mod. As per the modder, it adds new lighting effects, enhanced weather patterns, rich colors, improved reflections, and various other enhancements. The mod can also be used by players with low-end PC hardware.
While GTA 4 was ahead of its time anyway, the mod breathes new life into the open world, making it par with modern video games.
5) DayL's Natural Timecycle - Snow Edition
While the aforementioned GTA 4 mod improves the existing visuals of the game, this one adds the snow season to it. Players should note that snow was supposed to be a part of the game before Rockstar removed it from the final version.
Nonetheless, with this GTA mod, you can enjoy a long-lasting snowy season. The NPCs also change their appearance to cope with the weather.
