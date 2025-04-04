5 GTA games on Android that you can play right now

While GTA games are more popular on PC and consoles, Rockstar Games also released some of them for Android devices. You can download them from the Google Play Store and enjoy the same gameplay as the mainstream platforms. However, the controls for these games are different from their PC/console counterparts and allow for touchscreen-friendly inputs.
This article lists five GTA games that you can play on your Android devices right now.
Note: The entries are arranged in no particular order.
5 popular GTA games to play on your Android devices
1) GTA San Andreas
GTA San Andreas is one of the most popular games in the franchise, not only on PC and consoles but also on Android. You can enjoy the entire storyline on your mobile device without compromising your gameplay experience. San Andreas tells the story of Carl “CJ” Johnson, who tries to restore the glory of his neighborhood. It is easily one of the most popular and intriguing storylines in the GTA series.
The following are some important gameplay elements you can enjoy in San Andreas:
- 100 story missions
- Over 30 side missions
- 189 vehicles
- 37 weapons
2) GTA Vice City
As of now, GTA Vice City is one of the most important GTA games to play before the release of Grand Theft Auto 6. If you want to do so on your Android device, you can download the title from the Google Play Store and learn how the events of 3D Universe Vice City unfolded with Thomas “Tommy” Vercetti as the central character.
Rockstar Games offers the following in Vice City:
- 59 story missions
- 18 side missions
- Drive 102 vehicles
- 13 gang missions
- 5 Pay Phone missions
You can also buy up to 10 properties in this game, some of which offer you extra missions and income.
3) Grand Theft Auto 3
GTA 3 is one of the legendary GTA games that paved the way for the franchise's current gameplay design. It is the first title of the 3D Universe, and you can play it on Android as well. It is worth noting that GTA 3 and San Andreas have a small connection, as both Claude and Catalina appear in the latter game.
Nonetheless, you can enjoy the following in GTA 3:
- 67 story missions
- 12 side missions
- 17 Pay Phone missions
- Drive 56 vehicles
Note that Claude does not speak at all, meaning you will have to play the entire game without him making a sound.
4) GTA Chinatown Wars
GTA Chinatown Wars is one of the best GTA games to play on Android devices. While the aforementioned titles were ported for mobile devices, Chinatown Wars was originally developed for handheld devices. Hence, its controls are better suited for touchscreen gameplay by design.
Despite it being a small game, you can enjoy the following in Chinatown Wars:
- 65 story missions
- 10 side missions
- Drive 69 vehicles
- Use 24 weapons
5) GTA Liberty City Stories
If you want to know more about the 3D Universe Liberty City, then Liberty City Stories is one of the best GTA games to play. It is a small title that offers the following:
- 70 story missions
- 9 types of side missions
- 75 vehicles
- 32 weapons
Liberty City Stories is one of the best GTA games to kill time while you wait for the Grand Theft Auto 6 release.
