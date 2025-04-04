5 GTA games on Android that you can play right now

While GTA games are more popular on PC and consoles, Rockstar Games also released some of them for Android devices. You can download them from the Google Play Store and enjoy the same gameplay as the mainstream platforms. However, the controls for these games are different from their PC/console counterparts and allow for touchscreen-friendly inputs.

Ad

This article lists five GTA games that you can play on your Android devices right now.

Note: The entries are arranged in no particular order.

5 popular GTA games to play on your Android devices

1) GTA San Andreas

A screenshot from the San Andreas Android version (Image via Rockstar Games, Google Play)

GTA San Andreas is one of the most popular games in the franchise, not only on PC and consoles but also on Android. You can enjoy the entire storyline on your mobile device without compromising your gameplay experience. San Andreas tells the story of Carl “CJ” Johnson, who tries to restore the glory of his neighborhood. It is easily one of the most popular and intriguing storylines in the GTA series.

Ad

Trending

The following are some important gameplay elements you can enjoy in San Andreas:

100 story missions

Over 30 side missions

189 vehicles

37 weapons

2) GTA Vice City

Ad

As of now, GTA Vice City is one of the most important GTA games to play before the release of Grand Theft Auto 6. If you want to do so on your Android device, you can download the title from the Google Play Store and learn how the events of 3D Universe Vice City unfolded with Thomas “Tommy” Vercetti as the central character.

Rockstar Games offers the following in Vice City:

59 story missions

18 side missions

Drive 102 vehicles

13 gang missions

5 Pay Phone missions

Ad

You can also buy up to 10 properties in this game, some of which offer you extra missions and income.

3) Grand Theft Auto 3

Ad

GTA 3 is one of the legendary GTA games that paved the way for the franchise's current gameplay design. It is the first title of the 3D Universe, and you can play it on Android as well. It is worth noting that GTA 3 and San Andreas have a small connection, as both Claude and Catalina appear in the latter game.

Nonetheless, you can enjoy the following in GTA 3:

67 story missions

12 side missions

17 Pay Phone missions

Drive 56 vehicles

Ad

Note that Claude does not speak at all, meaning you will have to play the entire game without him making a sound.

Also read: 5 reasons why GTA 5 fails in comparison to GTA 4

4) GTA Chinatown Wars

Ad

GTA Chinatown Wars is one of the best GTA games to play on Android devices. While the aforementioned titles were ported for mobile devices, Chinatown Wars was originally developed for handheld devices. Hence, its controls are better suited for touchscreen gameplay by design.

Despite it being a small game, you can enjoy the following in Chinatown Wars:

65 story missions

10 side missions

Drive 69 vehicles

Use 24 weapons

5) GTA Liberty City Stories

Liberty City Stories is a prequel to GTA 3 (Image via Rockstar Games, Google Play)

If you want to know more about the 3D Universe Liberty City, then Liberty City Stories is one of the best GTA games to play. It is a small title that offers the following:

Ad

70 story missions

9 types of side missions

75 vehicles

32 weapons

Liberty City Stories is one of the best GTA games to kill time while you wait for the Grand Theft Auto 6 release.

Here are some other Grand Theft Auto articles to check out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mridul Dutta Mridul completed his post-graduation in Mass Communication, Journalism, and Media Studies. His career as a journalist began at Sportskeeda, and he has been associated with the Esports & Gaming division for over 1.5 years. He has produced 1600+ articles on Grand Theft Auto, his favorite gaming franchise of all time.



Mridul writes detailed and well-researched articles, relying solely on official sources and reputable insiders for credible information. His immense love for the GTA series shines through in his work, which resonates with readers, with five of his articles having crossed the 100,000 reads mark each. Overall, his reads count stands at close to 8 million.



GTA: Vice City served as Mridul's introduction to Rockstar Games, and he has dedicatedly made his way through the publisher's catalog since then. If given a chance, he would love to drop into the world of Bully and relive his school days. However, he would like to recommend Grand Theft Auto 4 to beginners due to the depth of its narrative and in-game mechanics. Know More