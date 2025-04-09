  • home icon
GTA 6 price rumor of $100, explored

By Mridul Dutta
Modified Apr 09, 2025 08:50 GMT
GTA 6 game price rumor of $100
The GTA 6 price is rumored to be $100 (Image via Rockstar Games)

The GTA 6 price rumor of $100 is still apparently one of the most discussed things in the gaming community. While the rumor has been around since the September 2022 leaks, it has grown stronger after a few recent events. Even though Rockstar Games hasn’t said anything about the upcoming game’s price to date, many fans believe that its retail price will go up to $100.

This article briefly discusses the important aspects to know about the GTA 6 price rumor of $100.

Note: Information herein is based on leaks and speculations. Please take it with a grain of salt.

Why the GTA 6 price is rumored to cost $100

GTA 6's price has been a matter of debate among Grand Theft Auto fans for a long time. After the September 2022 leaks, the community believed that the game would cost $150. However, currently, the rumored price is said to be $100.

While Rockstar Games has yet to confirm or debunk the GTA 6 price rumor, Strauss Zelnick (CEO of Take-Two Interactive) shared some important insights on May 20, 2024. In an interview with GameSpot, the executive stated the following regarding its price:

“...any time we establish a price, we want to make sure that it's good news for the consumer; that the experience vastly over delivers in the context of the cost. That's the goal.”

Also read: Could GTA 6 trailer 2 release this month? possibilities explored

Even though he did not reveal the price of GTA 6, rumors gradually started to disappear. However, in March 2025, a Swiss retailer listed GTA 6 for pre-order with a price tag of $112.06 but removed it later.

Grand Theft Auto fans quickly noticed the listing, and the GTA 6 price rumor stirred up again.

No major video game studios had broken the new standard $70 price. However, Nintendo recently surprised gaming fans by listing its upcoming games for $80/$90. After this, Grand Theft Auto fans are now anticipating that the price of GTA 6 will highly likely be $100.

Quick Links
