GTA 6 price rumor of $100, explored

The GTA 6 price rumor of $100 is still apparently one of the most discussed things in the gaming community. While the rumor has been around since the September 2022 leaks, it has grown stronger after a few recent events. Even though Rockstar Games hasn’t said anything about the upcoming game’s price to date, many fans believe that its retail price will go up to $100.
This article briefly discusses the important aspects to know about the GTA 6 price rumor of $100.
Note: Information herein is based on leaks and speculations. Please take it with a grain of salt.
Why the GTA 6 price is rumored to cost $100
GTA 6's price has been a matter of debate among Grand Theft Auto fans for a long time. After the September 2022 leaks, the community believed that the game would cost $150. However, currently, the rumored price is said to be $100.
While Rockstar Games has yet to confirm or debunk the GTA 6 price rumor, Strauss Zelnick (CEO of Take-Two Interactive) shared some important insights on May 20, 2024. In an interview with GameSpot, the executive stated the following regarding its price:
“...any time we establish a price, we want to make sure that it's good news for the consumer; that the experience vastly over delivers in the context of the cost. That's the goal.”
Also read: Could GTA 6 trailer 2 release this month? possibilities explored
Even though he did not reveal the price of GTA 6, rumors gradually started to disappear. However, in March 2025, a Swiss retailer listed GTA 6 for pre-order with a price tag of $112.06 but removed it later.
Grand Theft Auto fans quickly noticed the listing, and the GTA 6 price rumor stirred up again.
No major video game studios had broken the new standard $70 price. However, Nintendo recently surprised gaming fans by listing its upcoming games for $80/$90. After this, Grand Theft Auto fans are now anticipating that the price of GTA 6 will highly likely be $100.
