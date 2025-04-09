GTA 6 price rumor of $100, explored

The GTA 6 price rumor of $100 is still apparently one of the most discussed things in the gaming community. While the rumor has been around since the September 2022 leaks, it has grown stronger after a few recent events. Even though Rockstar Games hasn’t said anything about the upcoming game’s price to date, many fans believe that its retail price will go up to $100.

This article briefly discusses the important aspects to know about the GTA 6 price rumor of $100.

Note: Information herein is based on leaks and speculations. Please take it with a grain of salt.

Why the GTA 6 price is rumored to cost $100

GTA 6's price has been a matter of debate among Grand Theft Auto fans for a long time. After the September 2022 leaks, the community believed that the game would cost $150. However, currently, the rumored price is said to be $100.

While Rockstar Games has yet to confirm or debunk the GTA 6 price rumor, Strauss Zelnick (CEO of Take-Two Interactive) shared some important insights on May 20, 2024. In an interview with GameSpot, the executive stated the following regarding its price:

“...any time we establish a price, we want to make sure that it's good news for the consumer; that the experience vastly over delivers in the context of the cost. That's the goal.”

Even though he did not reveal the price of GTA 6, rumors gradually started to disappear. However, in March 2025, a Swiss retailer listed GTA 6 for pre-order with a price tag of $112.06 but removed it later.

Grand Theft Auto fans quickly noticed the listing, and the GTA 6 price rumor stirred up again.

No major video game studios had broken the new standard $70 price. However, Nintendo recently surprised gaming fans by listing its upcoming games for $80/$90. After this, Grand Theft Auto fans are now anticipating that the price of GTA 6 will highly likely be $100.

