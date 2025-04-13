Fake GTA 6 Summer Game Fest preview leak, explored

While the Summer Game Fest for 2025 is scheduled to begin on June 6, a leaked trailer mentioning GTA 6 and a few other titles has been circulating on the internet for a few days. However, neither the official X profile of Summer Game Fest (X/@summergamefest) has shared a preview trailer, nor has Rockstar Games mentioned anything about it.
Therefore, the leaked trailer featuring Grand Theft Auto 6 remains fake for the time being. More details are mentioned below.
Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions.
GTA 6 gets featured in a fake Summer Game Fest preview trailer
On April 12, 2025, an X user named COMBATIVE (X/@COMBATIVE1984) shared the above video, claiming that Rockstar Games’ GTA 6 was mentioned in the upcoming Summer Game Fest 2025 preview trailer. The video did not include any new information, except for the fact that the game would be released on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles.
While the preview trailer looks convincing, readers should note that Rockstar Games has maintained radio silence regarding the upcoming game since December 2023. It’s been over a year, and the developer hasn’t even mentioned the upcoming title's name recently.
Gaming fans are still waiting for the GTA 6 trailer 2, and it is highly unlikely that we will get it this month. In such a situation, the odds of Rockstar sending the game’s details to the Summer Game Fest 2025 seem unlikely.
The studio is known for promoting its new games without any help from external events. Therefore, the leaked preview trailer is also highly likely to be a fake one, most particularly the part that mentions Grand Theft Auto 6.
Moreover, the absence of new details about the upcoming game was recently explained by Take-Two Interactive’s boss, Strauss Zelnick. Talking about the promotional items, he stated:
“..the better thing to do is to provide marketing materials relatively close to the release window in order to create that excitement on one hand, and balance the excitement with unmet anticipation.”
The game trailers are also a part of marketing materials and thus, considering GTA 6 would be released in the fall of 2025, expecting new details in early June is still a pipe dream.
