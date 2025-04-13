Fake GTA 6 Summer Game Fest preview leak, explored

While the Summer Game Fest for 2025 is scheduled to begin on June 6, a leaked trailer mentioning GTA 6 and a few other titles has been circulating on the internet for a few days. However, neither the official X profile of Summer Game Fest (X/@summergamefest) has shared a preview trailer, nor has Rockstar Games mentioned anything about it.

Ad

Therefore, the leaked trailer featuring Grand Theft Auto 6 remains fake for the time being. More details are mentioned below.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions.

GTA 6 gets featured in a fake Summer Game Fest preview trailer

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

On April 12, 2025, an X user named COMBATIVE (X/@COMBATIVE1984) shared the above video, claiming that Rockstar Games’ GTA 6 was mentioned in the upcoming Summer Game Fest 2025 preview trailer. The video did not include any new information, except for the fact that the game would be released on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles.

While the preview trailer looks convincing, readers should note that Rockstar Games has maintained radio silence regarding the upcoming game since December 2023. It’s been over a year, and the developer hasn’t even mentioned the upcoming title's name recently.

Ad

Gaming fans are still waiting for the GTA 6 trailer 2, and it is highly unlikely that we will get it this month. In such a situation, the odds of Rockstar sending the game’s details to the Summer Game Fest 2025 seem unlikely.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The studio is known for promoting its new games without any help from external events. Therefore, the leaked preview trailer is also highly likely to be a fake one, most particularly the part that mentions Grand Theft Auto 6.

Also read: Why fans think GTA 6 trailer 2 could release in April 2025

Ad

Moreover, the absence of new details about the upcoming game was recently explained by Take-Two Interactive’s boss, Strauss Zelnick. Talking about the promotional items, he stated:

“..the better thing to do is to provide marketing materials relatively close to the release window in order to create that excitement on one hand, and balance the excitement with unmet anticipation.”

The game trailers are also a part of marketing materials and thus, considering GTA 6 would be released in the fall of 2025, expecting new details in early June is still a pipe dream.

Ad

Also check out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mridul Dutta Mridul completed his post-graduation in Mass Communication, Journalism, and Media Studies. His career as a journalist began at Sportskeeda, and he has been associated with the Esports & Gaming division for over 1.5 years. He has produced 1600+ articles on Grand Theft Auto, his favorite gaming franchise of all time.



Mridul writes detailed and well-researched articles, relying solely on official sources and reputable insiders for credible information. His immense love for the GTA series shines through in his work, which resonates with readers, with five of his articles having crossed the 100,000 reads mark each. Overall, his reads count stands at close to 8 million.



GTA: Vice City served as Mridul's introduction to Rockstar Games, and he has dedicatedly made his way through the publisher's catalog since then. If given a chance, he would love to drop into the world of Bully and relive his school days. However, he would like to recommend Grand Theft Auto 4 to beginners due to the depth of its narrative and in-game mechanics. Know More