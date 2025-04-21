5 GTA Online Easter Eggs you probably don't know about

The GTA Online Easter eggs are among the things that make exploring the multiplayer game enjoyable. Rockstar Games added most of the references during its launch and continues to add new Easter eggs with new DLC updates. However, finding them is not easy, as they are hidden in various areas.

Ad

Nonetheless, this article lists five notable GTA Online Easter eggs that you may not know about.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer’s opinions.

5 interesting GTA Online Easter eggs that you should look for in the game

1) Vice poster outside Weazel Dorset Theater

Rockstar may have teased the GTA 6 setting several years ago (Images via GTA Wiki, Rockstar Games)

Outside the Weazel Dorset theater, you can find a poster named Vice - The Musical. It depicts a male and a female character in a dancing stance in front of two police cars. The poster has been in the game since its launch and could be a GTA Online Easter egg for GTA 6.

Ad

Trending

The studio is known to tease its upcoming games in the past. Therefore, the poster’s name and the characters could refer to Jason and Lucia from GTA 6.

2) Race and Chase modification for Auto Shop

Ad

While the Auto Shop business is already one of the best investments in GTA Online, it also contains a hidden Easter egg. One of the style options for the interior is called Race and Chase. This is a clever reference to the term Race’n’Chase, which was the first name suggested for the Grand Theft Auto series.

The style also includes another GTA Online Easter egg referring to the Statue of Happiness from Grand Theft Auto 4.

Ad

3) Jewel Store Heist items in the Garment Factory

Ad

It is one of the new GTA Online Easter eggs added with the Agents of Sabotage DLC. Inside the Darnell Bros. Garment Factory garage, you can find a box that contains various items used by the GTA 5 Story Mode characters during The Jewel Store Job.

This is a very nostalgic reference that Rockstar Games secretly added in GTA Online. If you haven’t noticed it yet, next time when you are in the multiplayer game, visit the garment factory and look for an open green box in the garage area.

Ad

4) Red Dead Redemption weapons

Ad

One of the things GTA Online doesn’t tell you is that there are secret weapons from the Red Dead Redemption series that you can unlock for your character. If you complete the Treasure Hunt collectible mission, you will get the Double-Action Revolver.

Next, if you complete the Bounty Target side mission, you will get the Stone Hatchet. The Double-Action Revolver includes a challenge, where you must kill 50 targets with headshots. You can utilize it in the Bounty Target mission. If you haven’t unlocked this GTA Online Easter egg yet, you should do it ASAP.

Ad

5) Playboy Mansion in Richman

The Playboy Mansion hosts various open-air parties (Image via GTA Wiki || Rockstar Games)

The Richman Mansion is a very clever GTA Online Easter egg referring to the real-life Playboy Mansion. While the building is not accessible, you can enter the area at any time. Inside, you will see various NPCs partying, including some exotic models.

Ad

However, you cannot join them as the party is for the NPCs only. Still, you should visit the mansion to check out the area.

Also check out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mridul Dutta Mridul completed his post-graduation in Mass Communication, Journalism, and Media Studies. His career as a journalist began at Sportskeeda, and he has been associated with the Esports & Gaming division for over 1.5 years. He has produced 1600+ articles on Grand Theft Auto, his favorite gaming franchise of all time.



Mridul writes detailed and well-researched articles, relying solely on official sources and reputable insiders for credible information. His immense love for the GTA series shines through in his work, which resonates with readers, with five of his articles having crossed the 100,000 reads mark each. Overall, his reads count stands at close to 8 million.



GTA: Vice City served as Mridul's introduction to Rockstar Games, and he has dedicatedly made his way through the publisher's catalog since then. If given a chance, he would love to drop into the world of Bully and relive his school days. However, he would like to recommend Grand Theft Auto 4 to beginners due to the depth of its narrative and in-game mechanics. Know More