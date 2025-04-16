5 reasons to play GTA Online via Xbox Game Pass

GTA Online is now available on the Xbox Game Pass for PC and consoles. Rockstar Games and Xbox made the official announcement on April 15, 2025, making both GTA and Game Pass fans happy. Needless to say, the 2013 title is still one of the most popular multiplayer games that you must try.

Ad

Since this is a temporary offer, this article lists five reasons to play GTA Online via Xbox Game Pass.

5 solid reasons to try GTA Online via Xbox Game Pass

1) The title is free to play

Grand Theft Auto Online is free to play while it is on Xbox Game Pass (Image via Rockstar Games)

If you have an active Xbox Game Pass subscription, then you can play GTA Online for free. You can simply search for the game, download it, go through the sign-in process, and play right away. The Xbox Game Pass gives you temporary access to the title as long as the following conditions remain fulfilled:

Ad

Trending

You have an active subscription.

The game is a part of the catalog.

Xbox Game Pass also allows you to purchase a license for the game with a discount to gain full access.

2) The Enhanced version is also available

Ad

Rockstar recently launched the GTA 5 Enhanced version on PC, which also includes GTA Online. If you have an active PC Game Pass subscription, then you can enjoy this version for free as well. The Enhanced Edition is very similar to the current version on Xbox Series X|S consoles, and even better in some aspects.

3) To check out the new graphical improvements on PC

Ad

The GTA Online Enhanced version brought some major graphical improvements that PC players must check out as soon as possible. Rockstar also added PC-exclusive enhancements that are not available on the console versions. Some of them are as follows:

Ray-traced shadows

Ray-traced reflections

Ray-traced ambient occlusion

Global illumination

Support for AMD FSR and NVIDIA DLSS

If you have a high-end PC and PC Game Pass, you should definitely check out these new features.

Also read: 5 things Rockstar secretly added to GTA 5 Online

Ad

4) To enjoy the new DLCs

Ad

DLCs are one of the reasons why GTA Online is still thriving in 2025. Rockstar releases major updates every six months or so, all of which you can enjoy with the Xbox Game Pass. The developer released the following DLCs in the last two years:

Agents of Sabotage - December 2024

Bottom Dollar Bounties - June 2024

The Chop Shop - December 2023

San Andreas Mercenaries - June 2023

Some of these DLCs also had drip-feed updates. As the game is already free with Xbox Game Pass, you can enjoy these DLCs without spending any money.

Ad

5) The game offers solo-friendly options

Grand Theft Auto Online is one of the best online games to play solo (Image via Rockstar Games)

If you are a solo player and still want to enjoy live-service games, then GTA Online is one of the best options to try. There are various missions and jobs that you can grind solo. Such missions include NPCs that either help you or work against you.

Ad

If you are looking for such a game, then you must try GTA Online while it is available on Xbox Game Pass for free.

Also check out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mridul Dutta Mridul completed his post-graduation in Mass Communication, Journalism, and Media Studies. His career as a journalist began at Sportskeeda, and he has been associated with the Esports & Gaming division for over 1.5 years. He has produced 1600+ articles on Grand Theft Auto, his favorite gaming franchise of all time.



Mridul writes detailed and well-researched articles, relying solely on official sources and reputable insiders for credible information. His immense love for the GTA series shines through in his work, which resonates with readers, with five of his articles having crossed the 100,000 reads mark each. Overall, his reads count stands at close to 8 million.



GTA: Vice City served as Mridul's introduction to Rockstar Games, and he has dedicatedly made his way through the publisher's catalog since then. If given a chance, he would love to drop into the world of Bully and relive his school days. However, he would like to recommend Grand Theft Auto 4 to beginners due to the depth of its narrative and in-game mechanics. Know More