5 reasons to play GTA Online via Xbox Game Pass

GTA Online is now available on the Xbox Game Pass for PC and consoles. Rockstar Games and Xbox made the official announcement on April 15, 2025, making both GTA and Game Pass fans happy. Needless to say, the 2013 title is still one of the most popular multiplayer games that you must try.
Since this is a temporary offer, this article lists five reasons to play GTA Online via Xbox Game Pass.
5 solid reasons to try GTA Online via Xbox Game Pass
1) The title is free to play
If you have an active Xbox Game Pass subscription, then you can play GTA Online for free. You can simply search for the game, download it, go through the sign-in process, and play right away. The Xbox Game Pass gives you temporary access to the title as long as the following conditions remain fulfilled:
- You have an active subscription.
- The game is a part of the catalog.
Xbox Game Pass also allows you to purchase a license for the game with a discount to gain full access.
2) The Enhanced version is also available
Rockstar recently launched the GTA 5 Enhanced version on PC, which also includes GTA Online. If you have an active PC Game Pass subscription, then you can enjoy this version for free as well. The Enhanced Edition is very similar to the current version on Xbox Series X|S consoles, and even better in some aspects.
3) To check out the new graphical improvements on PC
The GTA Online Enhanced version brought some major graphical improvements that PC players must check out as soon as possible. Rockstar also added PC-exclusive enhancements that are not available on the console versions. Some of them are as follows:
- Ray-traced shadows
- Ray-traced reflections
- Ray-traced ambient occlusion
- Global illumination
- Support for AMD FSR and NVIDIA DLSS
If you have a high-end PC and PC Game Pass, you should definitely check out these new features.
4) To enjoy the new DLCs
DLCs are one of the reasons why GTA Online is still thriving in 2025. Rockstar releases major updates every six months or so, all of which you can enjoy with the Xbox Game Pass. The developer released the following DLCs in the last two years:
- Agents of Sabotage - December 2024
- Bottom Dollar Bounties - June 2024
- The Chop Shop - December 2023
- San Andreas Mercenaries - June 2023
Some of these DLCs also had drip-feed updates. As the game is already free with Xbox Game Pass, you can enjoy these DLCs without spending any money.
5) The game offers solo-friendly options
If you are a solo player and still want to enjoy live-service games, then GTA Online is one of the best options to try. There are various missions and jobs that you can grind solo. Such missions include NPCs that either help you or work against you.
If you are looking for such a game, then you must try GTA Online while it is available on Xbox Game Pass for free.
