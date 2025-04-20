5 ways to fix the decline of GTA Online

There is no denying that GTA Online has gradually lost its charm and popularity over the years. Even though it is still one of the most played multiplayer titles, you will have a hard time finding players for various co-op missions. Rockstar Games has also tried various methods to improve the game. However, there are still many things to iron out.

This article lists five ways through which the developer can stop the decline of GTA Online.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinions.

5 things Rockstar Games can do to fix the decline of GTA Online

1) Introduce a new heist

Rockstar hasn’t released a new heist in four years (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar should strongly consider releasing a new heist in GTA Online. The last major one was in December 2020, titled the Cayo Perico Heist. Thereafter, the developer has only released robbery missions, which are smaller than the heists.

The Cayo Perico Heist was a major success for the studio, and many players still grind it to make money. Therefore, a new heist mission with intriguing tasks and heavy payouts should be released to attract players again.

2) Map expansion

GTA Online requires a map expansion. Players have been roaming the same open world for years, which has now become boring. Even though Rockstar internally expands the map with new DLCs, an external expansion is much needed at the moment.

Since the release of GTA 6 is on the horizon, the developers should consider adding a connection to the upcoming open world as a map expansion in the current multiplayer game. A small portion of the map or an island from the upcoming title should be backported to serve as a symbolic bridge between both games.

3) Fix the in-game economy

The economy in GTA Online is notoriously bad, hampering the gameplay experience. There are various instances where you can find a gun costing more than a car, and old vehicles costing more than supercars.

Thus, Rockstar Games should prioritize fixing the in-game economy quickly and set practical price tags for various commodities. While experienced players can afford most things easily, the high price tags affect new players. Fixing the economy will greatly help beginners and attract new players to the title.

Also read: How to play GTA 5 on Android mobiles in 2025

4) Offer more rewards for missions

If Rockstar Games doesn’t want to fix the current economy, it should at least increase the reward prices for various missions. Currently, the multiplayer game not only charges extravagant rates for various in-game items but also pays you considerably low amounts for grinding.

One of these issues should be addressed soon so that the game becomes less of a chore and more fun to play. Improving a player's earnings in GTA Online should not be difficult for the developer.

5) Make the game solo-friendly

GTA Online is gradually becoming a solo-centric game (Image via Rockstar Games)

While Rockstar is gradually making newer content solo-friendly, a major portion of the gameplay still requires multiple players. Thus, the developer should make some older missions solo-friendly.

Rockstar should also fix aimbot enemies, reckless NPC drivers, and softlocking mission progress for a smooth gameplay experience. Furthermore, hackers and cheaters capable of infiltrating even private GTA Online sessions should be removed promptly.

