5 reasons to try GTA San Andreas multiplayer (SA-MP) in 2025

GTA San Andreas multiplayer (SA-MP) is one of the most popular mods for the 2004 title. It provides a multiplayer role-playing experience, quite similar to Grand Theft Auto 5 RP. San Andreas multiplayer is more fun as it allows you to interact with various story mode characters and do many things that are not available in the vanilla game. In short, SA-MP is a scaled-down RP gameplay for San Andreas.
We list five reasons why you should try GTA San Andreas multiplayer in 2025.
Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions.
5 solid reasons to play GTA San Andreas multiplayer (SA-MP) in 2025
1) Still has an active community
The GTA San Andreas multiplayer mod still has an active and strong community. According to its official website, More than 12,000 players continue to play the game on over 900 different servers. Considering the official game itself is over two decades old, the multiplayer server is remarkably popular.
So, if you haven’t played GTA San Andreas multiplayer yet, now's still a good time.
2) Can be played on low-end PCs
While most (if not all) of the GTA 5 RP servers require you to have a good-enough PC to run the modded gameplay, GTA San Andreas multiplayer can be played even on low-end PCs. The graphics and overall ambience remain mostly similar to the vanilla version.
If your PC can handle San Andreas well, it should also be able to run GTA San Andreas multiplayer easily. However, we still recommend having a decent PC just to be safe from lag and crashes.
3) Offers unique gameplay elements
Different servers of San Andreas multiplayer offer different gameplay elements. Most of the time, you will encounter new game modes and features such as robbing NPCs, bank heists, joining different gangs, zombie survival, and buying new vehicles.
These vary from server to server, which makes the experience even more enjoyable. Even though Grand Theft Auto San Andreas also has an official multiplayer mode, the number of doable things is quite limited. You can only take part in five rampage missions and roam freely.
Also read: How to mod GTA San Andreas PC in 2025
4) You can also create your own server
The San Andreas multiplayer mod also allows you to create your own server on the platform. If you have a passion for creating custom game modes, you should definitely try it. The official website offers the following tools that will help you build your own server:
- SA-MP Windows Server Download
- SA-MP Linux Server (x86) Download
- Open.mp Server Download
You must also abide by the rules and regulations set up by the mod developer.
Also read: 5 GTA San Andreas Easter eggs you probably don't know about
5) Allows you to play with a big player base
The official San Andreas multiplayer version allows you to play with only one more member. However, several GTA San Andreas multiplayer (SA-MP) servers can host up to 1000 players.
The official version is only available on PlayStation 2 and Xbox, while the modded multiplayer gameplay is available on PC.
