GTA 6's possible animation tech, explored

While Rockstar Games has yet to reveal new details about GTA 6, some fans have recently discovered an application from Take-Two Interactive patenting new characters and object motions. While the application did not explicitly mention the upcoming game, it included the Rockstar Advanced Game Engine (RAGE), which the developer uses in its games.

Note: Readers are advised to take the following information with a grain of salt.

Take-Two Interactive may have patented a new animation tech for GTA 6

The 88-page-long application titled “System and Method for Runtime Retargeting” was filed on September 13, 2024, and was published recently on March 20, 2025. Take-Two Interactive stated the following as its abstract:

“The runtime retargeting approaches discussed herein can enable real time adaptation of character and object motion. In particular, fixed-source motion can be dynamically adjusted to variable situations encountered during runtime…”

If this patent is for GTA 6, we can expect more realistic character movements and animation effects in the final version of the game. Take-Two Interactive mentioned the following technical terms in its patent application:

“...a significant increase in visual realism for a game can be realized. For instance, much more natural variation can be possible in a game, compared to conventional approaches that are forced to restrict themselves to limited sets of pre-defined configurations for characters and objects.”

The patent also mentioned the following regarding the RAGE engine:

“Conventional tools pipelines are typically bottlenecked by building assets for a game. Although archive files such as Rockstar Advanced Game Engine package format files (RPFs) can be built, such is typically a time-consuming process.”

Based on this, we can expect the tech animation in Grand Theft Auto 6 to be better than the current animations generated by the Rockstar Advanced Game Engine.

It is worth noting that the first trailer showed some surrealistic animations and in-game physics that wowed the fans. The NPCs’ hair motions, objects falling to the ground, and various other movements looked seamless and lifelike.

If Rockstar and Take-Two Interactive are implementing the patented animation tech in the upcoming game, we can expect to get one of the best gameplay experiences in the GTA series.

However, until official details are announced or discovered in-game, the animation tech for GTA 6 remains a hoax.

