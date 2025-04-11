5 GTA San Andreas Easter eggs you probably don't know about

Finding GTA San Andreas Easter eggs is one of the best pastime activities in the 2004 title. Rockstar Games has cleverly embedded a plethora of secrets and references in the game that not only entertain players but also make the open world more interesting. While some can be found easily, others are well-hidden across the map.

This article lists five GTA San Andreas Easter eggs that you may not have known about.

5 interesting GTA San Andreas Easter eggs that you should explore

1) Rockstar constellation

The skies of GTA San Andreas are filled with interesting things (Image via GTA Wiki, Rockstar Games)

While the act of shooting the moon to make it bigger or smaller is well-known among players, there’s another GTA San Andreas Easter egg that can be easily overlooked.

Rockstar Games has incorporated its logo into the game's night sky as a constellation. If you look closely, you can spot nine stars forming the R logo. Interestingly, the star at the bottom-right corner shines the brightest, just like the icon in the logo.

Next time you’re in the game, be sure to look out for this constellation on dark nights.

2) WCTR Radio News

If you love listening to in-game radio stations, there is an interesting surprise for you. The West Coast Talk Radio (WCTR) has a programme called WCTR News, which is one of the most interesting GTA San Andreas Easter eggs.

On this radio station, the RJ reads news about events that occur during the game. After completing major missions, listen to it to catch details about the events and their aftermath. However, note that the broadcasts cover only scripted events and not random activities you perform while in freeroam.

3) References to video game consoles

Inside the Johnson House on Grove Street and Wu Zi Mu’s apartment, you’ll find video game consoles positioned next to TVs. If you look closely, you’ll notice the console is very similar to a Sega Genesis, while the controller resembles the PlayStation 2 gamepad.

Another interesting detail to note in this GTA San Andreas Easter egg is that the console is named CJD-500, and the buttons on the gamepad are labelled as C, J, M, and D.

4) Destructible Ganton Bridge

One of the things GTA San Andreas does not tell you is that there is a destructible part of the Ganton Bridge over the Grove Street neighborhood. This spot is a part of the final mission, End of the Line, where Officer Frank Tenpenny falls off the bridge riding a firetruck.

However, you can spot this GTA San Andreas Easter egg before the mission and destroy the part using heavy weapons.

5) References to Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Rockstar was very sneaky with some of the GTA San Andreas Easter eggs (Image via GTA Wiki, Rockstar Games)

The Vinewood Cemetery is home to various secrets and oddities. Inside the mausoleum, you’ll find a replica of Spike’s Crypt from the Buffy the Vampire Slayer TV show. The open tomb has pizza boxes, an armchair, and a TV set, all of which were present in the character's home in the series.

This is one of the more well-hidden GTA San Andreas Easter eggs, identifiable only by eagle-eyed fans.

