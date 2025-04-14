How to mod GTA San Andreas PC in 2025

Modding the GTA San Andreas PC version is relatively easy. The title is over 20 years old and is not as complex as modern-day releases. You can complete the process within a few minutes if you know what to do and how to do it. While different modders suggest different methods to patch the game, you only need to install two software programs:

CLEO

Mod Loader

This article briefly explains how to mod the San Andreas PC version with these two tools.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions.

Basic steps to mod GTA San Andreas PC in 2025

First, we suggest you install CLEO in the GTA San Andreas PC version. This is a free tool that can be downloaded from the cleo.li website. Follow these steps to do so:

Go to www.cleo.li. Check for the CLEO 5 option and click on the Download button. On the Github page, select any of the following download options: CLEO with Silent's ASI Loader or CLEO with Ultimate ASI Loader. The .zip file will be downloaded. Extract the .zip file to unlock the files. Copy all files from the CLEO folder. Paste them inside the main folder for GTA San Andreas.

The CLEO tool helps you run CLEO scripts in San Andreas that usually come with a .cs extension. The ASI loader allows you to run .asi scripts, which help you alter how certain functions of the game work.

Next, download and install the Mod Loader. This is a tool that allows you to install and uninstall various GTA San Andreas mods with ease. Follow these steps to do so:

Google search Mod Loader for GTA SA and download it from any of the following websites: GTAGarage, GTAall, Nexus Mods. Extract all files from the .rar folder. Copy all files from the extracted folder. Open the main folder for San Andreas and paste the files inside it.

Once this is done, you can download and install your preferred mods for GTA San Andreas. However, before you start altering and patching the game files, we suggest you create a backup of the original files in case you have to revert your decisions.

