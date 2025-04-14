  • home icon
  • GTA
  • How to mod GTA San Andreas PC in 2025

How to mod GTA San Andreas PC in 2025

By Mridul Dutta
Modified Apr 14, 2025 06:25 GMT
mod GTA San Andreas PC
It is easy to mod GTA San Andreas PC version (Image via Rockstar Games)

Modding the GTA San Andreas PC version is relatively easy. The title is over 20 years old and is not as complex as modern-day releases. You can complete the process within a few minutes if you know what to do and how to do it. While different modders suggest different methods to patch the game, you only need to install two software programs:

Ad
  • CLEO
  • Mod Loader

This article briefly explains how to mod the San Andreas PC version with these two tools.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions.

Basic steps to mod GTA San Andreas PC in 2025

youtube-cover
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

First, we suggest you install CLEO in the GTA San Andreas PC version. This is a free tool that can be downloaded from the cleo.li website. Follow these steps to do so:

  1. Go to www.cleo.li.
  2. Check for the CLEO 5 option and click on the Download button.
  3. On the Github page, select any of the following download options: CLEO with Silent's ASI Loader or CLEO with Ultimate ASI Loader.
  4. The .zip file will be downloaded.
  5. Extract the .zip file to unlock the files.
  6. Copy all files from the CLEO folder.
  7. Paste them inside the main folder for GTA San Andreas.
Ad

The CLEO tool helps you run CLEO scripts in San Andreas that usually come with a .cs extension. The ASI loader allows you to run .asi scripts, which help you alter how certain functions of the game work.

Also read: 7 things GTA San Andreas doesn't tell you

youtube-cover
Ad

Next, download and install the Mod Loader. This is a tool that allows you to install and uninstall various GTA San Andreas mods with ease. Follow these steps to do so:

  1. Google search Mod Loader for GTA SA and download it from any of the following websites: GTAGarage, GTAall, Nexus Mods.
  2. Extract all files from the .rar folder.
  3. Copy all files from the extracted folder.
  4. Open the main folder for San Andreas and paste the files inside it.
Ad

Once this is done, you can download and install your preferred mods for GTA San Andreas. However, before you start altering and patching the game files, we suggest you create a backup of the original files in case you have to revert your decisions.

Also check out:

About the author
Mridul Dutta

Mridul Dutta

Twitter icon

Mridul completed his post-graduation in Mass Communication, Journalism, and Media Studies. His career as a journalist began at Sportskeeda, and he has been associated with the Esports & Gaming division for over 1.5 years. He has produced 1600+ articles on Grand Theft Auto, his favorite gaming franchise of all time.

Mridul writes detailed and well-researched articles, relying solely on official sources and reputable insiders for credible information. His immense love for the GTA series shines through in his work, which resonates with readers, with five of his articles having crossed the 100,000 reads mark each. Overall, his reads count stands at close to 8 million.

GTA: Vice City served as Mridul's introduction to Rockstar Games, and he has dedicatedly made his way through the publisher's catalog since then. If given a chance, he would love to drop into the world of Bully and relive his school days. However, he would like to recommend Grand Theft Auto 4 to beginners due to the depth of its narrative and in-game mechanics.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications