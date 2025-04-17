Knowing how to transfer GTA Online from Xbox One to Series X is important, otherwise you may have to restart your entire journey. Rockstar Games allows players to migrate from old-generation consoles to the latest ones, as long as they migrate within the same console framework. This means Xbox One users can migrate only to either Xbox Series X or Series S. However, this process cannot be undone.

This guide shows how you can transfer GTA Online from Xbox One to Series X without any hassle.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions.

Easy guide to transfer GTA Online from Xbox One to Xbox Series X

Transferring Grand Theft Auto Online from Xbox One to Xbox Series X is a fairly simple process and should take only a few minutes. First, purchase the Xbox Series X version of the game and install it. After that, launch the game and wait till you reach the Landing Page, which will have the following three options:

Online

GTA+

Story

According to an official Rockstar Games Support article on how to transfer GTA Online from Xbox One to Series X, select the "Online" option in the Landing Page. This will trigger an introductory video showcasing the Grand Theft Auto Online's open world and various other prospects.

You should also get a page titled Rockstar Games Online Policies, which will include the following three policy agreements:

End User License Agreement

Privacy Policy

Terms and Conditions and Code of Conduct

Readers are advised to go through all these policies and check the box labeled “I have read and accept the EULA, Privacy Policy, Terms and Conditions, and Code of Conduct, including the data transfer provisions". Next, click the Submit button.

After that, you should land on the Migrate Profile page. Rockstar Games put the following disclaimer, which you should read and understand thoroughly:

“Continue your GTA Online adventure by migrating a previous GTA Online profile to this console. This will delete any existing GTA Online profile data on this console. Migration is unavailable for PC.”

Below this disclaimer message, you should see your profile that is eligible to transfer from Xbox One to Xbox Series X. If you have two Grand Theft Auto Online profiles on the Xbox One, you should see both on the Migrate Profile page. Select the one that you want to transfer.

Once you select the profile to transfer to Xbox Series X, you should get an alert screen that reads as follows:

“You're about to migrate your GTA Online profile (your profile name) from a previous generation console to this console, overwriting any existing GTA Online data. Any unspent GTAS will also be migrated. You can continue to use your original GTA Online profile on your previous generation console, and your progress on each console will be separate. Migration can only be done once, and cannot be undone. Please confirm you're ready to migrate your GTA Online profile.”

To transfer GTA Online from Xbox One to Series X, confirm this prompt. However, the following things must be understood beforehand:

After migrating, you can still use your GTA 5 Online profile on Xbox One.

Migrating the GTA 5 Online character from Xbox One to Series X will create two identical but independent profiles, and their progress will not be synchronized moving forward.

Once you confirm the alert, a loading bar titled “Migrating Profile Data” should appear in the bottom right corner of the screen. After the process, a new prompt should appear with the following message:

“The GTA Online profile associated with this Rockstar Games account has been successfully migrated to your latest generation console.”

Confirm the prompt, and you should land on a new page titled “Choose A Character.” Rockstar Games gives you the option to continue with the old character or create a new one. Select the migrated character to load into a GTA 5 Online lobby. Once the loading process is done and your character appears on the screen, the migration process is complete.

Will you get the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack benefits on Xbox Series X?

The Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack was released for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Yes, according to the Rockstar Games Support article on how to transfer GTA Online from Xbox One to Series X, only those players who migrated their profiles from old- to current-generation consoles and had access to the special pack will get the benefits in Xbox Series X.

The statement reads as follows:

“Any players who previously purchased the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack will also be alerted that all discounts associated with that pack will be applied in the game.”

Some benefits in the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack can be claimed indefinitely (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here are all the benefits that are a part of the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack:

Apartment - 1561 San Vitas Street, Apt 2

Garage - 1337 Exceptionalists Way

Executive Office - Maze Bank West Office & Garage

MC Clubhouse - Great Chaparral Clubhouse

MC Business - Counterfeit Cash Factory Grand Senora Desert

Bunker - Paleto Forest Bunker

Vehicles - Bravado Banshee, Invetero Coquette Classic, BF Dune FAV, Maibatsu Frogger, Enus Huntley S, Obey Omnis, Grotti Turismo R, Pegassi Vortex, Enus Windsor, and Western Zombie Chopper.

Weapons: Compact Grenade Launcher, Compact Rifle, and Marksman Rifle.

Outfits: Import / Export, Stuntman Suits, Racing Suits, Biker Suits.

Biker Tattoos

$1,000,000 in-game bonus cash

All these benefits will remain free for you in the Xbox Series X version as well. However, note that you may have already spent the $1,000,000 bonus on the last-generation console. So, this particular benefit may not be repeated after migration.

Nonetheless, once you transfer GTA Online from Xbox One to Series X, you can enjoy new in-game benefits such as HSW vehicles, GTA Plus membership, exclusive game modes, new graphics settings, and many more.

