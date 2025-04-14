Top 5 GTA 5 RP servers to try before GTA 6 releases

Playing on GTA 5 RP servers is one of the best ways to pass the time before the release of GTA 6. While Rockstar Games already offers the Grand Theft Auto 5 Online multiplayer mode, fans made Roleplaying one of the most popular methods to enjoy the game on PC. There are hundreds of servers that both new and experienced players can try.
This article lists the top five GTA 5 RP servers that you should try before Rockstar Games releases Grand Theft Auto 6.
Note: The ranking is based on the total number of server members.
Top 5 GTA 5 RP servers to play before the release of GTA 6
5) GTA Series Arcade
GTA Series Arcade is a relatively new server that offers a unique gameplay experience. While most other GTA 5 RP servers offer you full-fledged jobs and missions, this one is primarily focused on small arcade-style missions inside the GTA world. Some notable features of the server are:
- Offers custom game mods
- Personal vehicles
- Obstacle Challenges
- Includes both the State of San Andreas and the Cayo Perico maps
Even though it is a small server with around 700 members, you can still have a good time.
4) TwitchRP
The TwitchRP, or TRP, is a hub for Twitch users. It is a popular GTA 5 RP server with over 15,000 members. It is a serious platform that offers the following features:
- Join multiple organizations
- New purchasable houses
- New fleet of custom vehicles
- New hobbies and activities such as spray painting, foraging, fishing, etc.
The server can be joined by both new and experienced Twitch users.
3) New Day RP
New Day RP provides a unique open-world experience that is very different from Grand Theft Auto 5 Online. It has a strong member count of over 46,000 and offers the following features:
- Ownable properties
- New building interiors
- Interesting jobs such as towing vehicles, robbing banks, and law enforcement, etc.
- New graphical improvements
However, you must abide by the rules and regulations of the GTA 5 RP server, which are mentioned on the official website.
2) Grand Role Play
Grand Role Play is arguably one of the most popular GTA 5 RP servers right now, collaborating with various streamers and Grand Theft Auto YouTubers. It is a well-maintained server that has over 141,000 members. You can enjoy the following features in Grand Role Play:
- Join up to 13 different servers
- Offers servers for eight different countries
- Over 250 DLC cars
- Over 15 events
- Manage businesses or become a gangster
You should definitely try this server before the release of GTA 6.
1) GTA World RP
GTA World RP is one of the oldest servers, with over 212,000 members. It is a fully developed GTA 5 RP server that offers the following facilities:
- Over 15 types of businesses
- Over 30 active factions
- Endorses only text-based communication
- Law enforcement jobs
- Daily wage jobs such as farmers, mechanics, and taxi drivers, etc.
The gameplay experience is different from GTA Online, and you must follow the rules outlined by the server moderators.
