  • home icon
  • GTA
  • Director Mode number in GTA 5 (PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, Series X|S)

Director Mode number in GTA 5 (PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, Series X|S)

By Mridul Dutta
Modified Apr 24, 2025 07:53 GMT
Director Mode number in GTA 5
We explore some methods to launch Director Mode in GTA 5 (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Director Mode number in GTA 5 launches a new game mode where you can control most things related to the in-game environment. It was added to the title in April 2015 with the PC version, and later imported to the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S editions. The Director Mode number in GTA 5 is 1-999-578-25-368.

Ad

This article explains how to access the Director Mode in Grand Theft Auto 5 using various methods.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions.

How to use the Director Mode number in GTA 5

youtube-cover
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Director Mode number in GTA 5 works on the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, and is very easy to use. Access it by following these steps:

  1. Press the up button on the D-pad or the up arrow on the Keyboard to bring out your in-game phone.
  2. Launch the Phonebook app and open the number pad.
  3. Type 199957825368 and press dial. It will call the Acting Up contact.
  4. Press Yes on the prompt asking you to launch the Director Mode.
Ad

Also read: How to play GTA 5 on Android mobiles in 2025

However, Rockstar Games has set some conditions to access this mode. Thus, before dialing the Director Mode number in GTA 5, make sure to meet the following criteria:

  • Franklin, Michael, or Trevor should not be in a vehicle.
  • The active protagonist should not be wanted by law enforcement.
  • The active protagonist should not be in any missions or activities.

Also read: How to transfer GTA Online from Xbox One to Series X

Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

You can also access the game mode without dialing the Director Mode number in GTA 5. Rockstar Games gives you a phone contact and an Interaction Menu option to access it.

To access Director Mode through the phone, open the Phonebook app and search for the Acting Up contact. Dial it to skip the number entry process. If you want an easier option, open the Interaction Menu, scroll to the Director Mode option, and press Select.

Ad

The Director Mode gives you access to various animals and characters from Story Mode, besides GTA Online characters, as an option.

Also check out:

About the author
Mridul Dutta

Mridul Dutta

Twitter icon

Mridul completed his post-graduation in Mass Communication, Journalism, and Media Studies. His career as a journalist began at Sportskeeda, and he has been associated with the Esports & Gaming division for over 1.5 years. He has produced 1600+ articles on Grand Theft Auto, his favorite gaming franchise of all time.

Mridul writes detailed and well-researched articles, relying solely on official sources and reputable insiders for credible information. His immense love for the GTA series shines through in his work, which resonates with readers, with five of his articles having crossed the 100,000 reads mark each. Overall, his reads count stands at close to 8 million.

GTA: Vice City served as Mridul's introduction to Rockstar Games, and he has dedicatedly made his way through the publisher's catalog since then. If given a chance, he would love to drop into the world of Bully and relive his school days. However, he would like to recommend Grand Theft Auto 4 to beginners due to the depth of its narrative and in-game mechanics.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications