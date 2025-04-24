Director Mode number in GTA 5 (PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, Series X|S)

The Director Mode number in GTA 5 launches a new game mode where you can control most things related to the in-game environment. It was added to the title in April 2015 with the PC version, and later imported to the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S editions. The Director Mode number in GTA 5 is 1-999-578-25-368.

Ad

This article explains how to access the Director Mode in Grand Theft Auto 5 using various methods.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions.

How to use the Director Mode number in GTA 5

Ad

Trending

The Director Mode number in GTA 5 works on the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, and is very easy to use. Access it by following these steps:

Press the up button on the D-pad or the up arrow on the Keyboard to bring out your in-game phone. Launch the Phonebook app and open the number pad. Type 199957825368 and press dial. It will call the Acting Up contact. Press Yes on the prompt asking you to launch the Director Mode.

Ad

Also read: How to play GTA 5 on Android mobiles in 2025

However, Rockstar Games has set some conditions to access this mode. Thus, before dialing the Director Mode number in GTA 5, make sure to meet the following criteria:

Franklin, Michael, or Trevor should not be in a vehicle.

The active protagonist should not be wanted by law enforcement.

The active protagonist should not be in any missions or activities.

Also read: How to transfer GTA Online from Xbox One to Series X

Ad

Ad

You can also access the game mode without dialing the Director Mode number in GTA 5. Rockstar Games gives you a phone contact and an Interaction Menu option to access it.

To access Director Mode through the phone, open the Phonebook app and search for the Acting Up contact. Dial it to skip the number entry process. If you want an easier option, open the Interaction Menu, scroll to the Director Mode option, and press Select.

Ad

The Director Mode gives you access to various animals and characters from Story Mode, besides GTA Online characters, as an option.

Also check out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mridul Dutta Mridul completed his post-graduation in Mass Communication, Journalism, and Media Studies. His career as a journalist began at Sportskeeda, and he has been associated with the Esports & Gaming division for over 1.5 years. He has produced 1600+ articles on Grand Theft Auto, his favorite gaming franchise of all time.



Mridul writes detailed and well-researched articles, relying solely on official sources and reputable insiders for credible information. His immense love for the GTA series shines through in his work, which resonates with readers, with five of his articles having crossed the 100,000 reads mark each. Overall, his reads count stands at close to 8 million.



GTA: Vice City served as Mridul's introduction to Rockstar Games, and he has dedicatedly made his way through the publisher's catalog since then. If given a chance, he would love to drop into the world of Bully and relive his school days. However, he would like to recommend Grand Theft Auto 4 to beginners due to the depth of its narrative and in-game mechanics. Know More