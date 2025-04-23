How to be a cop in GTA 5 with no mods? (and why you should try it)

Becoming a cop in GTA 5, especially in the multiplayer mode, is a dream for many. Although Rockstar does not allow you to directly join any of the law enforcement departments in the game, you can roleplay as a police officer during some missions. This is a temporary feature that you can also use to make extra money, and the best thing is that you do not require mods to do so.
This article explains how you can become a cop in GTA Online and why it is worth trying.
Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions.
How to become a cop in GTA 5 Online without any mods
You can roleplay as a cop in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online by utilizing the Dispatch Work missions from Vincent Effenburger. The gameplay is similar to the Vigilante missions that are very popular in the older GTA games.
To unlock the Dispatch Work missions, you must first complete the Slush Fund mission from The Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid. Next, you will have to purchase one of the law enforcement vehicles.
You can use the following cars in GTA Online to become a cop:
- Coquette D10 Pursuit
- Outreach Faction
- Terminus Patrol
- Caracara Pursuit
- Dominator FX Interceptor
- Impaler LX Cruiser
- Dorado Cruiser
- Impaler SZ Cruiser
- Greenwood Cruiser
- Police Gauntlet Interceptor
- Unmarked Cruiser
- Police Stanier LE Cruiser
Once you get a cop car in GTA Online, customize it, and follow the steps below to become a cop:
- Disable your CEO Organization or MC Club.
- Get inside the cop car and press the right stick or B button on PC.
- Vincent will radio you about a job, press the right D-pad button or E on PC to accept it.
GTA 5 Online will then assign you a job where you can roleplay as a cop.
Why you should try the cop missions in GTA 5 Online
Rockstar Games offers you six missions, where you can roleplay as a cop. These missions can be completed within minutes and also reward $25,000 and 500 RP each. Moreover, you can replay them after a one-minute cooldown period.
Hence, becoming a cop not only fulfils your dream but also rewards you generously. Adding more cop missions might even fix the decline of GTA Online.
