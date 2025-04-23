  • home icon
  • GTA
  • How to be a cop in GTA 5 with no mods? (and why you should try it)

How to be a cop in GTA 5 with no mods? (and why you should try it)

By Mridul Dutta
Modified Apr 23, 2025 09:39 GMT
How to be a cop in GTA 5 Online
You can roleplay as a cop in GTA 5 Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Becoming a cop in GTA 5, especially in the multiplayer mode, is a dream for many. Although Rockstar does not allow you to directly join any of the law enforcement departments in the game, you can roleplay as a police officer during some missions. This is a temporary feature that you can also use to make extra money, and the best thing is that you do not require mods to do so.

Ad

This article explains how you can become a cop in GTA Online and why it is worth trying.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions.

How to become a cop in GTA 5 Online without any mods

youtube-cover
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

You can roleplay as a cop in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online by utilizing the Dispatch Work missions from Vincent Effenburger. The gameplay is similar to the Vigilante missions that are very popular in the older GTA games.

To unlock the Dispatch Work missions, you must first complete the Slush Fund mission from The Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid. Next, you will have to purchase one of the law enforcement vehicles.

You can use the following cars in GTA Online to become a cop:

Ad
  • Coquette D10 Pursuit
  • Outreach Faction
  • Terminus Patrol
  • Caracara Pursuit
  • Dominator FX Interceptor
  • Impaler LX Cruiser
  • Dorado Cruiser
  • Impaler SZ Cruiser
  • Greenwood Cruiser
  • Police Gauntlet Interceptor
  • Unmarked Cruiser
  • Police Stanier LE Cruiser

Also read: 5 reasons to play GTA Online via Xbox Game Pass

youtube-cover
Ad

Once you get a cop car in GTA Online, customize it, and follow the steps below to become a cop:

  1. Disable your CEO Organization or MC Club.
  2. Get inside the cop car and press the right stick or B button on PC.
  3. Vincent will radio you about a job, press the right D-pad button or E on PC to accept it.

GTA 5 Online will then assign you a job where you can roleplay as a cop.

Ad

Why you should try the cop missions in GTA 5 Online

youtube-cover
Ad

Rockstar Games offers you six missions, where you can roleplay as a cop. These missions can be completed within minutes and also reward $25,000 and 500 RP each. Moreover, you can replay them after a one-minute cooldown period.

Hence, becoming a cop not only fulfils your dream but also rewards you generously. Adding more cop missions might even fix the decline of GTA Online.

Also check out:

About the author
Mridul Dutta

Mridul Dutta

Twitter icon

Mridul completed his post-graduation in Mass Communication, Journalism, and Media Studies. His career as a journalist began at Sportskeeda, and he has been associated with the Esports & Gaming division for over 1.5 years. He has produced 1600+ articles on Grand Theft Auto, his favorite gaming franchise of all time.

Mridul writes detailed and well-researched articles, relying solely on official sources and reputable insiders for credible information. His immense love for the GTA series shines through in his work, which resonates with readers, with five of his articles having crossed the 100,000 reads mark each. Overall, his reads count stands at close to 8 million.

GTA: Vice City served as Mridul's introduction to Rockstar Games, and he has dedicatedly made his way through the publisher's catalog since then. If given a chance, he would love to drop into the world of Bully and relive his school days. However, he would like to recommend Grand Theft Auto 4 to beginners due to the depth of its narrative and in-game mechanics.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Shraman Mitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications