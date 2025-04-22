GTA 5 Cherax Mod menu: What it does and consequences

While Rockstar Games allows you to use various mods in its games, the GTA 5 Cherax Mod menu is certainly not in the whitelist. It is a modded script that is currently known to be functional in the GTA 5 Online PC version. However, using mods in the multiplayer game has always been dicey, and the risk has increased after Rockstar incorporated the BattlEye anticheat.

This article briefly explains what the GTA 5 Cherax Mod menu is, what it does, and the potential risks associated with its usage.

Important things to know about the GTA 5 Cherax Mod menu

The GTA 5 Cherax Mod is a paid menu for GTA Online. It allows you to alter various aspects of the multiplayer game for your benefit. According to its official website, the following are some of the features offered by the mod:

Spawn real cars in the game

Edit vehicle handling

Change the in-game weather

Teleport all players

While these features look intriguing, you will have to pay a hefty fee to access the GTA 5 Cherax Mod menu. The prices are as follows:

Basic - Free

Standard - €25

Premium - €50

Although the GTA 5 Cherax Mod menu has a free tier, it only offers two basic features compared to the 45 other features offered by the Premium one.

Some of the salient features offered by the Cherax Mod menu are as follows:

Kicks and Crashes

Session Trolling

Unlock Movement In Interiors

Casino Rigging

Disable Cooldowns

Auto Skip Cutscene

As the names suggest, most of these features are for the online multiplayer mode. However, even though you might want to get the Cherax Mod menu, do note that there are risks associated with it, which we will discuss below.

Consequences of using the GTA 5 Cherax Mod menu

Since the BattlEye integration, Rockstar has become stricter regarding the use of mods in GTA 5 Online. While you may bypass it and activate the mod menu in an online lobby for the time being, once you get detected, the studio can ban your account and lock your PC from accessing the multiplayer game and other Rockstar Games titles.

Therefore, we strongly advise you not to use the Cherax Mod or any other menus in GTA Online.

