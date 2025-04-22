5 reasons why Big Smoke from GTA San Andreas is quite popular

Melvin Harris, also known as Big Smoke, is one of the most popular characters from GTA San Andreas, and even an icon in pop culture. He was eventually killed by the MC of the 2004 title. However, Big Smoke is still popular among Grand Theft Auto fans and fans of other video game franchises.
This article lists five reasons behind Big Smoke's persistent popularity among fans.
Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions.
5 things that make Big Smoke from GTA San Andreas still popular
1) He is a part of several missions
Big Smoke is a part of 15 different missions in GTA San Andreas, including the finale. He was the first person from the Grove Street Families that Carl “CJ” Johnson met after his arrival from Liberty City. This meeting triggers the Big Smoke mission, where we get our first introduction to the character.
Big Smoke also appears in the End of the Line final mission, where you have to kill him. Such a long-lasting impact on the gameplay has kept him popular..
2) The famous Cluckin' Bell order
Big Smoke makes a bizarre order at a Cluckin’ Bell outlet during the mission Drive-Thru. It includes a long list of junk food items that even baffles Carl “CJ” Johnson, Sean "Sweet" Johnson, and Ryder.
The outrageous order later became widely popular even outside the game, and many fans have tried to recreate it IRL as well. Such bizarre acts have kept Big Smoke's fame alive even now.
Also read: 5 reasons to try GTA San Andreas multiplayer (SA-MP) in 2025
3) His betrayal of the Grove Street Families
Big Smoke was originally a part of the Grove Street Families and an ally of Carl Johnson. However, he was influenced by money and secretly resided with the hood’s enemies. While there were several signs, Big Smoke’s betrayal was one of the things GTA San Andreas doesn’t tell you early.
It was only Cesar Vialpando who helped CJ uncover thr truth of Big Smoke and Ryder. This betrayal came as a shock, even more upsetting than Lance Vance betraying Tommy. The betrayal became a permanent spot in Big Smoke's character, eventually making him notorious.
4) He has become a meme
Both Carl Johnson and Big Smoke have become popular meme characters. You can find the latter in various unusual places, making the situation hilarious. Modders even ported his character to various other video game series. Even after two decades, fans have a craze for Big Smoke..
5) Big Smoke has several popular dialogs
Since Big Smoke has a long presence in GTA San Andreas, he has several popular dialogs throughout the storyline. Some of them are:
- “You picked the wrong house, fool”
- “I'll have two number 9s, a number 9 large, a number 6 with extra dip…”
- “All we had to do, was follow the damn train, CJ!”
- "I got caught up in the money, the power... I don't give a sh*t…”
These dialogs are still iconic, which clearly shows the character's popularity.
