10 unforgettable missions in GTA Vice City worth replaying

Rockstar Games offers 59 story missions in GTA Vice City, all of which are necessary for 100% completion of the game. Each mission has its own quirks that make it unique and keep the gameplay feeling fresh. However, a few specific missions are definitely more memorable than others in the storyline.

This article lists 10 unforgettable missions in GTA Vice City that you should replay in 2025.

10 unforgettable missions in GTA Vice City that you should play again in 2025

1) In The Beginning…

This is the first mission in GTA Vice City, where we get to experience the harsh start to Tommy's life in Vice City. Not only does his deal get ambushed, but Tommy also loses his money, and Victor Vance gets killed. This is the point that leads to the events of the game.

2) The Party

The Party is an important mission in GTA Vice City as it features various characters, who later become important. Tommy gets to meet Juan Cortez, Mercedes, Ricardo, Avery, Donald Love, and several other characters. If you did not notice them in the first playthrough, we suggest you replay the mission.

3) Demolition Man

Demolition Man needs no introduction, as it is notorious as one of the toughest missions in the game. If you had a hard time passing this mission earlier, you should replay again as a challenge. Hard missions like these make GTA Vice City iconic to date.

4) Supply & Demand

The combat in Supply & Demand is top notch (Image via Rockstar Games)

In this mission, you get to drive a boat and engage in a drive-by shooting on water. Shooting enemy boats, helicopters, and NPCs from a moving boat is certainly one of the best experiences that you must try again.

5) Rub Out

The Rub Out mission unlocks new opportunities for Tommy (Image via Rockstar Games)

One of the main reasons why GTA Vice City is still popular is that it allows you to kill all your enemies. This mission lets you kill Ricardo and occupy his mansion. Eliminating the antagonist is certainly one of the best feelings that you should experience again.

6) Alloy Wheels of Steel

Alloy Wheels of Steel lets you show your biking skills (Image via Rockstar Games)

This is a unique mission, where you get to participate in a bike race against several other experienced bikers. While you can always freeroam on a bike, racing with NPCs provides a different thrill that you should experience again.

7) Publicity Tour

Publicity Tour will keep you on the edge of your seat (Image via Rockstar Games)

Publicity Tour is a nail-biting mission in Vice City where you must keep driving to save the lives of the Love Fist band members and yourself. The band’s car gets rigged with a bomb that will detonate if it stops. It is a thrilling experience that you should definitely try again.

8) Autocide

The Autocide mission must be completed in time (Image via Rockstar Games)

Autocide is one of the Payphone missions in GTA Vice City, where you must kill six targets within nine minutes. Each target appears in a different location on the map. You should replay this mission to test your time management skills.

9) Boomshine Saigon

Boomshine Saigon lets Tommy save Phil's life (Image via Rockstar Games)

Boomshine Saigon is unforgettable as Phil Cassidy, one of the most loved GTA Vice City characters, gets badly injured in a blast. Tommy also needs to bring him to the surgeon in time after the incident. Not only is this mission thrilling, but it also tests your time management skills.

10) Keep Your Friends Close…

This mission concludes the GTA Vice City saga (Image via Rockstar Games)

Keep Your Friends Close… is an action-packed, thrilling, and satisfying mission where Tommy gets to kill both Lance and Sonny, the two other antagonists. The protagonist also becomes the kingpin of Vice City after this mission. You should definitely replay this mission to recall the entire Vice City storyline.

