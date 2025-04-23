5 games like GTA to play while waiting for GTA 6 (2025)

There is no word from Rockstar Games regarding GTA 6's release date so far. While you wait for the title, there are many other games like GTA that you can try out in the meantime. The Grand Theft Auto series is known for its open worlds, action, and adventure. Fortunately, there are several other games that offer a similar experience, more or less.

This article lists five games like GTA that you should play while waiting for GTA 6.

Five games like GTA that you should play before the release of GTA 6

1) Red Dead Redemption - 2010

Red Dead Redemption is basically GTA, but from older times (Image via Rockstar Games)

If you are looking for games like GTA but set in the early 1900s, then RDR is the best choice for you. This open-world game has many similarities with the GTA series that you can notice while playing the game. Here are a few features of the title:

Available on PC, Switch, PS4, and Xbox.

Includes a single-player DLC named Undead Nightmare.

A vast open world that expands with time.

Includes over 57 different missions.

Easter eggs from this game can be seen in various Grand Theft Auto series games.

2) L.A. Noire - 2011

L.A. Noire is a good addition to the list of games like GTA, but from a cop’s perspective. While the Grand Theft Auto series requires you to commit felonies, you will solve various crime cases in this one. The game’s features include:

Available on PS VR, Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC, Valve Index, PS3, and Xbox 360.

Offers 21 cases to solve.

Includes five DLC cases and other features.

L.A. Noire has one of the best facial expression technologies that you can utilize to solve cases.

3) Watch Dogs 2 - 2016

Watch Dogs 2 is loosely based on a future where technology plays an important role. It is one of the best open-world games like GTA, where hacking is the main driving force. The game offers the following features:

Available on Xbox One, PS4, and PC.

Intriguing stunts and actions.

Includes 14 missions.

Offers co-op and PvP modes.

You also get five DLC expansions in Watch Dogs 2.

4) Red Dead Redemption 2 - 2018

Once you complete RDR, you should definitely start playing RDR 2. It is currently the biggest open-world game offered by Rockstar (until the release of GTA 6). Some gameplay features include:

Available on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

A vast and realistic open world.

Offers 109 different missions.

Realistic AI and NPC behaviour.

Includes a plethora of random events and side activities.

It is worth noting that RDR 2 is the prequel to Red Dead Redemption.

5) Cyberpunk 2077 - 2020

Cyberpunk 2077 should be on every player’s bucket list (Image via CD PROJEKT RED)

Cyberpunk 2077 is a title that comes closest to GTA, but on steroids. It is a futuristic game where you can modify cars, characters, and weapons. You can also freeroam and do many other things. Some salient features of the game include:

Available on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S.

Includes the Phantom Liberty expansion.

Keanu Reeves and Idris Elba are included as in-game characters.

Includes 54 chapters.

You can also find Easter eggs referring to San Andreas in Cyberpunk 2077.

