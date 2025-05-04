5 reasons why GTA 6 should be promoted in GTA Online events

Even after a year, we have yet to see any promotions for GTA 6. Rockstar Games released the first trailer in December 2023 and maintained radio silence until it dropped the delay bombshell. However, we still don’t have any promotional materials to compensate for the delay, and fans would appreciate it if the studio considered promoting the upcoming release in GTA Online after the recent announcement.
This article lists five reasons why GTA 6 should be promoted through GTA Online events.
Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer’s opinions.
5 reasons why Rockstar Games should promote GTA 6 in GTA Online events
1) To make fans happy
The GTA 6 release date delay announcement was disappointing to the GTA community. The sudden delay announcement was upsetting, especially since fans were looking forward to new trailers or screenshots.
Therefore, to make up, Rockstar should start promoting the game in the upcoming GTA Online events. This will surely be some sort of reparation for the dismayed fans.
2) To build a connection between both games
Both GTA 6 and GTA Online are part of the HD Universe in the Grand Theft Auto series. Therefore, both games should have some elements to establish the connection. Promoting the upcoming title in the multiplayer game will surely do the job.
Rockstar should add a small portion of the upcoming game’s map as an expansion in GTA Online. This will work as a solid connection between both titles and can also be a promotional ground for the new game.
3) To provide more insights into the game
After the recent announcement, some fans believe that GTA 6 could be delayed again. The lack of new information about the gameplay may be a potential reason for the notion. If Rockstar is confident about its May 26, 2026, release date, then it should start promoting the game in GTA Online.
This way, the community will be reassured that the developer is serious about the commitment this time. And, they can also get more details about the upcoming gameplay.
4) To keep fans informed about the progress
The reason for the GTA 6 release date delay was cited to improve the gameplay quality. This means the highly anticipated game is still under development and far from complete. Rockstar has already kept fans in the dark for long, which seems unfair to the community.
GTA Online is a solid platform, not only to promote the game but also to keep fans informed about the progress. Therefore, the developer should keep adding GTA 6-related developments in GTA Online at regular intervals.
5) Rockstar has previously promoted its new projects in GTA Online
You may remember playing the Treasure Hunt and Bounty Target missions in GTA Online. These were promotional events for the then-unreleased RDR 2. The rewards you get from these missions are also souvenirs from the RDR title.
The promotional event was successful, and fans loved RDR 2 after its release. Rockstar should consider doing the same for the upcoming game in GTA Online to maintain the hype it has generated.
