5 reasons why GTA 6 should be promoted in GTA Online events

Even after a year, we have yet to see any promotions for GTA 6. Rockstar Games released the first trailer in December 2023 and maintained radio silence until it dropped the delay bombshell. However, we still don’t have any promotional materials to compensate for the delay, and fans would appreciate it if the studio considered promoting the upcoming release in GTA Online after the recent announcement.

Ad

This article lists five reasons why GTA 6 should be promoted through GTA Online events.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer’s opinions.

5 reasons why Rockstar Games should promote GTA 6 in GTA Online events

1) To make fans happy

The recent delay announcement shocked the GTA community (Image via Rockstar Games)

The GTA 6 release date delay announcement was disappointing to the GTA community. The sudden delay announcement was upsetting, especially since fans were looking forward to new trailers or screenshots.

Ad

Trending

Therefore, to make up, Rockstar should start promoting the game in the upcoming GTA Online events. This will surely be some sort of reparation for the dismayed fans.

2) To build a connection between both games

Ad

Both GTA 6 and GTA Online are part of the HD Universe in the Grand Theft Auto series. Therefore, both games should have some elements to establish the connection. Promoting the upcoming title in the multiplayer game will surely do the job.

Rockstar should add a small portion of the upcoming game’s map as an expansion in GTA Online. This will work as a solid connection between both titles and can also be a promotional ground for the new game.

Ad

3) To provide more insights into the game

Expand Tweet

Ad

After the recent announcement, some fans believe that GTA 6 could be delayed again. The lack of new information about the gameplay may be a potential reason for the notion. If Rockstar is confident about its May 26, 2026, release date, then it should start promoting the game in GTA Online.

This way, the community will be reassured that the developer is serious about the commitment this time. And, they can also get more details about the upcoming gameplay.

Ad

4) To keep fans informed about the progress

Ad

The reason for the GTA 6 release date delay was cited to improve the gameplay quality. This means the highly anticipated game is still under development and far from complete. Rockstar has already kept fans in the dark for long, which seems unfair to the community.

GTA Online is a solid platform, not only to promote the game but also to keep fans informed about the progress. Therefore, the developer should keep adding GTA 6-related developments in GTA Online at regular intervals.

Ad

5) Rockstar has previously promoted its new projects in GTA Online

Rockstar is good at promoting its new projects (Image via Rockstar Games)

You may remember playing the Treasure Hunt and Bounty Target missions in GTA Online. These were promotional events for the then-unreleased RDR 2. The rewards you get from these missions are also souvenirs from the RDR title.

Ad

The promotional event was successful, and fans loved RDR 2 after its release. Rockstar should consider doing the same for the upcoming game in GTA Online to maintain the hype it has generated.

Also check out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mridul Dutta Mridul completed his post-graduation in Mass Communication, Journalism, and Media Studies. His career as a journalist began at Sportskeeda, and he has been associated with the Esports & Gaming division for over 1.5 years. He has produced 1600+ articles on Grand Theft Auto, his favorite gaming franchise of all time.



Mridul writes detailed and well-researched articles, relying solely on official sources and reputable insiders for credible information. His immense love for the GTA series shines through in his work, which resonates with readers, with five of his articles having crossed the 100,000 reads mark each. Overall, his reads count stands at close to 8 million.



GTA: Vice City served as Mridul's introduction to Rockstar Games, and he has dedicatedly made his way through the publisher's catalog since then. If given a chance, he would love to drop into the world of Bully and relive his school days. However, he would like to recommend Grand Theft Auto 4 to beginners due to the depth of its narrative and in-game mechanics. Know More