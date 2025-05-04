3 reasons why GTA 6 could be delayed again

Rockstar Games has eventually delayed the release of GTA 6 after keeping fans in the dark for over a year. The GTA community had been looking forward to the game’s release later this year. Even though some suspected a delay, Take-Two Interactive’s previous statements kept the hope alive. Now that the delay is official, there is a chance that it may happen again.

Ad

This article lists three reasons why Rockstar may delay the GTA 6 release date again in the future.

Note: This article is purely subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions.

3 reasons why another GTA 6 release delay may happen in the future

1) Rockstar has a history of delaying game releases

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Most of the major Rockstar project releases have faced delays in the past. Some of them even faced multiple delays before becoming available to the public. Both GTA 5 and RDR 2 faced delays before their releases. While the former was delayed once, the latter was delayed twice.

The GTA 6 release date delay seemed unlikely as Take-Two Officials denied it till March 29, 2025. In an interview with Bloomberg, Strauss Zelnick showed confidence about the game’s release and also explained the absence of the GTA 6 trailer 2 and other promotional materials. However, the game ultimately got delayed by six months from the initial schedule.

Ad

Since GTA 6 has also joined the delay club, it wouldn’t be surprising if the game gets delayed further.

2) Rockstar usually prefers the fall season for game releases

Expand Tweet

Ad

Historically, Rockstar has always preferred the fall season to release its video games. The initial GTA 6 release date was also planned for a fall 2025 window before getting pushed to spring 2026. The following are the release dates for some of the previous Rockstar projects:

Grand Theft Auto 1 - November 28, 1997

Grand Theft Auto 3 - October 22, 2001

Grand Theft Auto Vice City - October 27, 2002

Grand Theft Auto San Andreas - October 26, 2004

Grand Theft Auto 5 - September 17, 2013

Grand Theft Auto Online - October 1, 2013

Red Dead Redemption 2 - October 26, 2018

Ad

Only a few titles (including GTA 4 and RDR 1) were released in the spring season. Therefore, to keep its tradition, Rockstar may delay GTA 6 release again.

3) We have yet to get insights about the gameplay

Expand Tweet

Ad

Even though the GTA 6 delay to May 2026 came with the release date of 26th, we have yet to get more details about the gameplay. When Rockstar delayed RDR 2, it released seven screenshots to please the fans. However, the latest delay announcement did not come with any such incentives.

The first trailer was released more than 500 days ago, and we have yet to get another glimpse of the gameplay. If the developer could release a 90-second video, then it could have easily shared a few still images from the upcoming game.

Ad

However, the lack of screenshots, artworks, or a trailer is seriously concerning at this stage. Now, we cannot even fully trust Take-Two’s statements about the game, considering it exaggerated the fall 2025 release window until the delay announcement. Therefore, fans are advised to be prepared for another potential delay announcement in the future.

Also check out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mridul Dutta Mridul completed his post-graduation in Mass Communication, Journalism, and Media Studies. His career as a journalist began at Sportskeeda, and he has been associated with the Esports & Gaming division for over 1.5 years. He has produced 1600+ articles on Grand Theft Auto, his favorite gaming franchise of all time.



Mridul writes detailed and well-researched articles, relying solely on official sources and reputable insiders for credible information. His immense love for the GTA series shines through in his work, which resonates with readers, with five of his articles having crossed the 100,000 reads mark each. Overall, his reads count stands at close to 8 million.



GTA: Vice City served as Mridul's introduction to Rockstar Games, and he has dedicatedly made his way through the publisher's catalog since then. If given a chance, he would love to drop into the world of Bully and relive his school days. However, he would like to recommend Grand Theft Auto 4 to beginners due to the depth of its narrative and in-game mechanics. Know More